The dreaded winter months are finally among us, which means summer tan lines have faded. Being tan is a definite confidence-booster, so people seek out many ways to get some sun exposure into their lives during the colder months. Tanning beds are usually the go-to because they provide a natural and quick tan. However, artificial UV rays are extremely harmful to your skin in the long term and are known to cause skin cancer.
With this knowledge of tanning beds possibly being harmful to their skin, more people have been investing in artificial bronzing such as spray tans and self-tanners to get that sun-kissed look. Not only are these alternatives a lot safer for your body, but they are also a lot cheaper than a tanning salon membership.
Here are six of the best self-tanners to get you that summer glow during the winter.
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops- $29
These specific drops are best for facial tanning. Isle of Paradise also has a spray mist that can be used for the body. Mix 10-12 of the drops with your favorite moisturizer and apply. This tan develops very quickly, so it’s easy to apply when you are in a rush. It looks super natural and gives a hydrated, un-splotchy glow.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse- $44
St. Tropez has an advanced formula that is buildable based on the deepness of tan you want. This mousse develops in as little as an hour and gives you a streak-free bronze and no self-tanner smell. Plus, there are hundreds of five-star reviews online.
TAN-LUXE THE BUTTER Illuminating Tanning Butter- $36
This tanning lotion is hydrating and bronzing at the same time. The formula is creamy and has a whipped consistency to provide a smooth application. There is no orange tint, and reviews say the smell is delicious!
b.tan I Want The Darkest Tan Possible Self Tan Mousse- $9.99
Not only is this tanner at a good price point, but it is also insanely effective. The brand b.tan has different levels of bronze that they have such cute and creative names for. The packaging is adorable and shows that this tanner is vegan friendly, paraben-free, and unscented. The tan goes on streak-free and stays on for about a week.
Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse Dark- $42
This tanner is unique in that it provides an instant bronze to your skin but later turns into a deeper tan as it develops. This tan will last around 10 days and fully develops into a streak-free tan after just two hours. This is best suited for people with medium to dark skin tones.
Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Lotion- $8.69
If you are on a budget or in a time crunch, this Jergens tanning lotion is your saving grace. Cheap but effective, this lotion glides onto the skin to give the perfect natural glow. It is also firming and moisturizing for healthier-looking skin.
