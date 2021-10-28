With “Hallo-weekend” celebrations underway, Iowa State students are taking to the streets of Ames to commemorate the holiday. Whether they are planning for a small at-home costume party with friends, or taking part in the annual Zombie Bar Crawl, attendees of any Halloween gathering should be aware of these pointers and resources available for their safety this weekend.
ISUPD detective and Engagement and Inclusion Officer, Natasha Greene, noted that one of the most effective ways students can stay safe this Halloween is by staying in groups and being conscious of those you are with.
“Really that mentality of looking out for one another makes us all so much safer,” said Greene.
Leah Gebeke, a senior in public relations, has an idea similar to Detective Greene’s. “I always make sure to walk with friends wherever we go.” Gebeke said.
Gebeke also said talking to someone on the phone and sharing her location via Snaphhat and iMessage are safety measures she often takes when going out on the weekends.
On campus, Iowa State Student Wellness focuses on systemic prevention by offering a range of programs and services intended to assist, educate or counsel students in health and well-being.
This October, in perfect coordination with Halloween festivities, is Green Dot month. Health Promotion Coordinator of Student Wellness, Carrie Giese, described Green Dot as, “A bystander intervention program that helps folks intervene against power-based personal violence; such as stalking, sexual assault and dating violence.”
Student Wellness offers a Green Dot overview and in-person bystander training to teach students across campus to be both proactive and reactive in various situations.
Giese said familiarizing oneself with the Green Dot principles is important so students can, “Positively impact a situation and can be an active bystander to prevent, reduce or interrupt an act of power based personal violence.”
Detective Greene also touched on its importance and said, “I think Green Dot is a really good model in that there are so many different ways to intervene as a bystander, and they don’t all have to be direct.”
Students may struggle to educate themselves on what safety precautions and systems are available to them. Some find car pick-up services like Uber and Lyft helpful; many students also stick to the “buddy system” on nights out.
Detective Greene emphasized trusting your instincts and being aware of potential resources available. “Knowing what they have and not being afraid to utilize those supports, I think are the biggest things people can do to plan ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.