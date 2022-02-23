If you need a healthy, hearty and delicious weeknight recipe, look no further. These stuffed bell peppers are easy to prepare and get all the essential food groups combined on one plate.
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef
1 white onion
1 can diced tomatoes
1 cup quinoa
Green bell peppers
Add-ins:
Cheese
Jalapeños
Corn
Seasonings:
Seasoned salt
Pepper
Onion powder
Garlic salt
Prepping:
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
Next, dice your onion and put it in a pan to sauté with some butter.
While your onions are cooking, boil 1 cup of water. Once boiling, turn to low heat, add 1 cup of quinoa and cover.
While both are cooking, cut off the top portion of your bell peppers, and cut a little off of the bottom to help it stand up. Be sure to clean out the middle of the pepper as well. Place on a non-stick pan and come back to it later.
After your onions are soft and brown, add the ground beef to the pan. While your ground beef is cooking, put the bell peppers in the oven to soften them up.
Drain the water from the can of diced tomatoes. Once the ground beef is cooked, add the diced tomatoes to the pan.
Take off heat and add the quinoa.
Combine mixture and use a small spoon to scoop into the pepper. Place back in the oven for a few minutes. Then it is ready to serve!
Optional: Add cheese to the top and place it back into the oven to melt the cheese on top.
Enjoy!
