Ramen noodles are a staple in most college students' diet and budget. But eating the same thing over and over can get boring, so here are five ways to keep it interesting and affordable.
1. Ramen noodles with peanut butter sauce
Swapping the ramen packet for a tablespoon of peanut butter and give or take a little sesame oil can give it a Pad Thai inspired taste. Adding fried tofu will add some extra protein and something crunchy to the noodles. Putting this all inside a lettuce wrap will really level up your noodles.
-Drain the water from the noodles.
-Melt 1 tablespoon of peanut butter over the noodles.
-Add a few drops of sesame oil (optional if you’re broke).
-Add soy sauce.
2. Ramen noodles with eggs
This is probably one of the most affordable ways to do ramen. A dozen eggs can cost less than a dollar, and if you make ramen on the stove, cracking an egg in while the water boils will cook it into the noodles. Frying an egg, like Kylie Jenner swears by, is also an option. Taking only minutes to make, using the seasoning packet and an egg or two will definitely be in your budget.
3. Ramen noodles in curry
This is going to take 20 minutes to make, and it's a little more expensive but well worth it. You can also decide on how many/what kind of vegetables to use, so the price will vary.
-Start by heating 1 tablespoon of sesame oil in a pot and adding your chopped veggies over medium heat.
-Add 1 tablespoon of red curry paste and garlic and 2 tablespoons of ginger and curry powder.
-Stir this together and wait for it to cook for another minute.
-Stir in one can of coconut milk.
-Add the ramen noodles (not the flavor packet) and let simmer for 10 minutes.
4. Sesame garlic ramen noodles
Discard the regular seasoning packet and swap it for this sesame garlic sauce that will only take about 3 minutes to make.
-Heat 2 teaspoons of sesame oil and Sriracha and 1 teaspoon of brown sugar.
-Add 2 cloves of minced garlic.
-Add one-fourth cup of soy sauce.
-Heat on medium for 2 minutes, stirring constantly, and then pour over noodles.
5. Ramen noodle grilled cheese
This is taking college budget eating to a new level, but you might love it. It is also extremely low effort.
-Start by pulling apart the dry noodles stuck to each other in the packet, so you essentially have 2 pieces of dry noodle “bread.”
-Wet these with water and add a slice or two of cheese in between them.
-Wrap them in tin foil and place in a toaster oven or regular oven to toast.
Ramen noodles aren't always ideal, but they are a quick and affordable way for college students to eat. Just because they are inexpensive doesn't mean they need to be boring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.