What does your quarantine routine say about you? Do you spend your days browsing social media? Or missing your fave Iowa State traditions? Take this quiz to find out your quarantine type.
1. What time do you wake up in the morning?
A) I like to start my day bright and early to ensure I get the most out of my day.
B) Alarm who? I stumble out of bed around noon.
C) Somewhere between nine and noon. It varies.
2. What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?
A) After drinking coffee, I make sure to get ready for my first Zoom call of the day.
B) Make sure to check my TikTok notifications. I’m trying to get famous by the end of quarantine.
C) Depends. Binge Netflix or get started on an assignment that’s due this afternoon.
3. Canvas sends you a notification. Do you respond to it right away?
A) Of course! Is this even a question?
B) Notification Schmotification. It’ll still be there tomorrow.
C) Depends on how urgent it is.
4. What takes up a bulk of your day?
A) Schoolwork. Between online lectures and Zoom meetings, my day-to-day schedule hasn’t changed much besides the fact that it’s now virtual.
B) TikTok. With the occasional Instagram. Then more TikTok. Learning dances takes up quite some time.
C) If I have an assignment that requires my attention ASAP, I’ll work on it throughout the day with some Netflix and snacking breaks.
5. How would you describe your quarantine wardrobe?
A) Pajama pants on the bottom, business casual on the top.
B) Sweats all day every day, baby!
C) Depends on how productive I want to be. Jeans and a t-shirt if I want to accomplish more, sweats if I’m having a more laid-back day.
6. What kind of snacks have you been eating lately?
A) Maybe some kind of takeout.
B) Whatever new recipe I tried recently. Whipped coffee anyone?
C) Whatever is in the fridge.
7. What’s the first thing you’ll do once out of quarantine?
A) Finally relax and be able to go to the library and check out some new books.
B) I will be hanging out with all of my friends and convince them to make TikToks with me.
C) Hang out with friends, go to Target, or go out to eat at your favorite restaurant.
8. What Iowa State tradition do you miss the most?
A) The Zodiac
B) Campaniling
C) Seeing Lance and Ellie
Results:
If you answered mostly As: You’re a gold star student. Not wanting to let your grades suffer as a result of moving to online learning, you’re taking advantage of everything coming your way that can help you get a leg up on your education.
If you answered mostly Bs: You’re going to be the next TikTok star or Instagram influencer. I wouldn’t be shocked if you’re going to be a brand ambassador or have Charli D’Amelio following you by the end of quarantine.
If you answered mostly Cs: You’re taking quarantine day by day. As you should be! No one should be feeling down if they’re taking a break from school to indulge in a little TikTok. No worries, my friend.
