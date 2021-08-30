Potato chips and sugary treats are delicious but should probably be eaten in moderation. Finding healthy snacks is a personal venture that may take some trial and error. The following are some snacks that will leave you satisfied and ready to take on the day.
Fresh veggies and hummus
Grab some baby carrots, cucumbers, celery and any other vegetables you enjoy. The CDC reported that only 9.3 percent of American adults eat enough vegetables. Swapping one snack a day with a vegetable serving can provide you with some essential vitamins. Hummus is a healthy dip that packs protein and reduces inflammation. Hummus can come in many different flavor variations like red pepper, pine nut and everything bagel.
Apple and peanut butter
Sliced apples dipped in peanut butter is a classic snack that is deceivingly healthy. Apples fulfill a fruit serving, they fill your body with fiber, and they taste delicious. Pairing it with some peanut butter adds a bit of protein for an energy boost. Try adding cinnamon and granola to the apple slices for a heartier snack that leaves you full next time.
Chia seed pudding
Chia seed pudding may seem like an uber-complicated recipe that only dedicated health-nuts can make, but it’s actually really simple. Take a mason jar or airtight container and add a half cup of milk (or a non-dairy milk alternative). Next, add two tablespoons of chia seeds; you can also add honey, agave nectar or maple syrup as a sweetening agent. Stir the mixture up and stick it in the fridge overnight. In the morning, you will have a great snack. Berries and granola can be added on top for a little more substance. This snack is full of healthy fats and will leave you feeling full until your next meal.
Bell peppers with cream cheese
This keto diet snack may seem a tad extreme, but it is a quick way for people wanting to cut carbs in their snacks to get their fix. Start by cutting a bell pepper up into large pieces. Next, take some plain cream cheese and spread it on the top. Add some everything bagel seasoning, hot sauce or red pepper flakes to give this simple snack a little more flavor.
Smoothies
Smoothies may be one of the quickest ways to get a healthy snack. Start with a fruit base; berries, bananas, avocados, mangos and peaches are good options for fruit servings. Next, add a liquid. It could be almond milk, yogurt, juice or a plethora of other options. You can add protein powder or leafy greens to add some more nutritional value. Blend it up and take it with you, so you have something to keep you energized throughout the day.
Hard-boiled eggs
Hard-boiled eggs are transportable, easy and good sources of protein and healthy fats. Lay some eggs in the bottom of a pot and add enough cold water that the eggs are submerged about an inch. Bring the water to a boil and cover the pot with a lid for about 10 minutes. Once the 10 minutes are up, take out the eggs with a tong and place them in a bowl of ice-cold water. Let them sit and then you can take the eggs out and peel the shell. Lots of people like to add hot sauce or salt and pepper to hard-boiled eggs.
Charcuterie rollups
Find your favorite deli meat and cheese for this super simple snack. Turkey, salami or ham and cheese slices are all that is needed for this snack. Simply take one piece of meat and one piece of cheese and lay them on top of each other, roll it up, and go! You can add a pickle or pack some crackers to go along with the rollups.
