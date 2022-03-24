Deciding what to snack on after a workout can be tiring, confusing and discouraging. However, these quick and easy food combos will leave you feeling fulfilled and energized.
It is important to get the proper nutrients after working out to recover fast, maximize weight loss and build muscle. Eat one of these meals after your workout to replenish glycogen stores and muscle proteins.
Greek yogurt + berries
Mix your favorite fruits and berries with Greek yogurt for a healthy balance of proteins, carbs and fats. This protein-rich snack offers an ample source of vitamin A, vitamin B12, calcium and more. Jazz it up with granola, almonds or seeds for extra nutrients needed for a speedy recovery.
Apple slices + peanut butter
What doesn’t go well with peanut butter? Whether you want that extra crunch or creamy clash alongside your apple slices, it will be delicious nonetheless. Peanut butter is the primary source of protein, while apple slices provide carbs.
Peanut butter + banana rice cake
If you like the crunch of a rice cake, compliment it with a thick layer of peanut butter and the sweetness of a banana. If you do not have rice cakes or peanut butter, toast and almond butter are tasty alternatives. Wash this heftier meal down with a cold glass of chocolate milk for extra protein, carbs and vitamins.
Avocado toast + egg
Get your essential fats and vitamins through a creamy avocado layer and your protein from a delightfully-runny egg, all on top of whole-grain bread. Eggs are the golden standard of protein, and avocados are the most nutritious fruit in the world, containing 25 nutrients.
Strawberry banana protein shake
Protein shakes are a classic and delicious snack to cool off after a strenuous workout. Grab a couple of scoops of whey or soy protein with banana and strawberry slices and blend it with milk or water. This creamy goodness combines the right amount of carbs with protein to repair muscle tissue.
Instant oats + fruit
Grab a convenient cup of oatmeal, and the job’s halfway done. Get rid of the sugar packets, add berries and milk and you got yourself a cup of energy. The oats offer essential carbs and fiber, while the fruit offers vitamins and sweetness. Protein thrives through the milk and protein powder if you’re feeling a little fancy. Oatmeal is one of the most versatile snacks, offering infinite combinations that will never leave you bored of it.
Protein balls
If you’re tired of the same-old protein bars and want another quick snack alternative, try protein balls. These easy-to-make balls of energy can vary in flavor but are an abundant source of protein, carbs and fiber. Numerous bake and no-bake recipes can be found online, with flavors ranging from coconut to cookie dough and chocolate peanut butter.
Hummus + carrots
If you are a fan of vegetables, try the carrots and hummus combo. Get your muscle recovering vitamins C and B6, calcium, iron, zinc and more through this plant-based protein dip. Use carrots as an extra source of carbs and as a scooper for a perfect mixture of crunch and creaminess.
Protein bars
Choosing which protein bar to munch on after a workout can be overwhelming with the variety of options. Look for bars that contain around 3 grams of fiber, 8 grams of protein, your preferred type of protein and no more than 6–8 grams of sugar (relative). A few recommendations include Oatmega Bars, Health Warrior Superfood Bars and KIND Protein Bars.
Snack mix
If you’re on the go and don’t want to go through the hassle of combining food items, that’s alright. Grab a banana, almonds, jerky, trail mix, a cup of chocolate milk or any other nutritious snack to go. Grab a source of protein and carbs, and you’re set for the rest of your day. Sometimes the best way to enjoy food is purely as themselves.
