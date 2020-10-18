Mac and Cheese is on most people's list of favorite foods. Although it is good, it can get timely and boring when eating the same thing numerous times. With a college budget, here are five easy ways to spruce up your mac and cheese skills.
1. Mac and cheese in the microwave
This recipe takes less than a few minutes. Once it is taken out of the microwave, the cheese is melted and the mac and cheese tastes homemade. This is a great meal to make when you are in a hurry, but need to eat!
½ cup of noodles and water
Put it in microwave for three minutes
2 tablespoons of cream
Add as much cheese as needed
Put it back in the microwave for 30 seconds
2. Mac and cheese with hotdogs
Who doesn’t like hotdogs with mac and cheese? It is easy to make Kraft mac and cheese, but cutting up leftover hotdogs or heating it up in the microwave is an easy way to add to it. To cook the hotdog, cut a few holes in the top and then microwave it for 40-50 seconds. Then, cut it up into small pieces and add it to the mac and cheese.
3. Mac and cheese with chili
Mac and cheese and chili all in one? Count me in! There is nothing better than mixing two of your favorite foods together. This is a super easy recipe for chili lovers who want to spice things up.
Box of mac and cheese (follow directions on the box)
Add cooked ground beef, cheddar cheese, kidney beans, and chili powder, stir until it looks done
4. Mac and cheese with breadcrumbs and broccoli
If you are a fan of vegetables, you probably always have broccoli on hand. With that being said, make your usual mac and cheese, but then incorporate cooked broccoli into the realm of things. Finish it off with adding breadcrumbs to the top of it. Yum!
5. Cauliflower mac and cheese
For a healthier option, cauliflower can be substituted for the noodles, and it still tastes just as good. Boil florets of cauliflower until done, drain, and then add the rest of the ingredients below:
¼ cup of sour cream or greek yogurt
½ cup of shredded cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Mac and Cheese can never get old when there are numerous ways to eat it! Say hello to budget-friendly food that may turn into your favorites.
