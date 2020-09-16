This fall, Travis Scott and his record label Cactus Jack partnered with McDonald's to create the Travis Scott Meal, available until Oct. 4 for $6.
The combo meal is Travis Scott’s go-to McDonald’s order and consists of a quarter pounder with two slices of cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, bacon, ketchup and mustard; a medium fry with barbecue sauce; and a medium Sprite with extra ice. The meal totals 1,240 calories and costs $6.42 after Iowa sales tax.
“Same order since back in Houston,” Scott claims.
In addition to the meal itself, McDonald’s and Scott released limited-time only merchandise available through Cactus Jack. Despite the meal being affordable, the merchandise is on the more expensive side. The merchandise includes T-shirts for $48, a branded McDonald's tray and a $90 nugget-shaped body pillow. The merchandise is currently sold out.
Travis Scott has collaborated in the past with brands like Reese’s Puffs, Fortnite and Hot Wheels. Anyone else getting "sitting on the couch watching commercials between episodes of Zoey 101 on Nickelodeon when they were eight" vibes? McDonald’s fits the theme of the recognizable brands Scott has worked with in the past.
Despite the meal not featuring any new menu items, Happy Meal toys or special packaging, the collaboration has been extremely popular and generated a lot of buzz on social media. This was almost like a Happy Meal for Gen Z, and Travis Scott fans may have been the perfect target audience. The combo meal is a creative McDonald’s order, and trading ketchup for barbecue sauce gave it a very Texas flare.
The shredded lettuce really added a crunch component to the otherwise spongy consistency of the bun. The fries in the barbecue sauce is definitely what makes it unique, and you already know what they say about McDonald’s Sprite.
Although there isn’t much to be said about the meal since it's not a new menu item, listening to "Sicko Mode" in the parking lot while I ate it was potentially the highlight of my Monday. Please don’t judge. This combo meal was obviously less about the food itself and more about the novelty of eating like your favorite rapper for $6. It’s also not bad for the standard of fast food. I would give this collaboration an 8/10, and I do recommend to anybody who has $6 to spend.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see more fast food-celebrity collaborations in the future, and honestly, I would kind of like to. If I’m ever famous, please know, I’m definitely going to have an amazing Taco Bell collaboration.
