How to use a cream blush in three different ways:
The first way to use a cream blush is on the eyes. Take a small amount of the blush on a finger and tap it onto the eyelid. This can be either a light wash on the eyelid or you can opt for a heavier application for a bolder eye look.
The second way to use a cream blush is on the cheeks. This can be applied either directly to the cheeks or using fingertips to blend the blush in.
The final way to use a cream blush is to apply it to the lips. This can be applied either directly on the lips or using fingertips to blend the blush onto the lips.
Using a blush in these three ways helps create a uniform makeup look that ties the rest of the face together.
