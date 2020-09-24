Eating Goldfish crackers for every snack can get really boring really fast and prepackaged snacks can be overpriced. These are some unique snacks that won’t break your budget and taste really good.
Frozen blueberries in milk
Blueberries can be really cheap when bought frozen, and pouring your favorite milk or milk alternative over it makes it almost an icy consistency. Adding honey will make it sweeter and taste like a cold dessert. You could also add other fruits like bananas, but just plain blueberries will do the trick. It takes only a minute to make, and can be made gluten free and vegan.
2. Cream cheese and Taki-stuffed peppers
This one you can do one of two ways. Jalapeno peppers filled with cream cheese and a few Takis, for those who like spice, or sweet mini peppers for those who don’t. Honestly, they are not going to be that spicy either way, but it's still a really fun snack. These have had a lot of hype on social media lately, particularly TikTok. These treats are a great way to make vegetables taste like something you spent a long time making, when in reality it takes minutes.
Crackers and cream cheese
When you are hungry and want to feel full after eating, Wheat Thins crackers with any flavor of cream cheese and topped with honey, dried or fresh fruit or nuts is a great snack. If you want to give it a fall twist, look for the pumpkin spice flavored cream cheese and add chopped pecans and cinnamon on your cracker. There’s so many different combination possibilities and you likely already have some of these things in your cabinet.
Peanut butter sandwich with...pickles
This one is a hard sell. But don’t knock it until you try it! A plain peanut butter sandwich with pickles should definitely be your next snack. Another way to do it is to toast the sandwich and add sriracha to the mix. This snack is great because you probably have all the ingredients already, and if you don’t, it is very low cost, gluten free and vegan.
Carrots dipped in peanut butter
This is a great way to get vegetables to taste good and have some extra protein and fat in your snack. It's another affordable way to make sure you are eating your vegetables and not just eating raw carrots. This is also gluten free and vegan.
Opting for these snacks instead of a bag of Cheetos will hopefully save you some money and not take too much time to make. Incorporating new foods into your diet and trying new things is a great way to find your new favorite foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.