This Halloween, Dunkin’ has added some additional treats to their usual seasonal menu items. Among the classic pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider munchkins, a new donut will be a bit spicier.
The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut will be available nationwide at Dunkin’ until December and was launched Oct. 14.
According to a Dunkin’ press release, this limited time menu item is a regular donut with strawberry icing, cayenne and ghost pepper sprinkles. Dunkin’ is encouraging customers to use #DunkinSpicySide when posting their treats on social media.
Strawberry and ghost pepper is not a groundbreaking combination by any means, but adding a donut to the mix is definitely a new idea. This donut is 260 calories and will cost you $1.24.
The word play on ghost for a Halloween menu item is a creative idea, and the donut itself is nothing short of that.
When you first taste the donut, it has a sweet strawberry flavor that is short-lived before feeling the spice. It’s definitely a shock to feel the sensation of ghost pepper on your tongue where there is typically a sugar-filled donut flavor.
Although the spice doesn’t make the donut taste bad, a fair criticism is that the taste of strawberry goes away after the first few bites. As the name suggests, it is a ghost pepper donut.
Whether or not you enjoy spice, it's safe to say this is an unconventional pairing. As exciting as it sounds, it falls a little short of expectations. Overall, the donut deserves a 6/10.
