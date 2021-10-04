“The Many Saints of Newark” is the recent installment from the HBO series “The Sopranos” which ran from 1999-2007. This film acts as a prequel to the series, providing some ground for the television show, definitely helping to make sense of its history.
We start off the film with a monologue from Christopher Moltisanti (the son of Dickie Molstisanti) and though it feels a little out of place, it feels very nostalgic for those who had seen the show. We fade into Dickie Moltisanti’s father with his ‘goomah’ (mistress). This ultimately leads us into Dickie Moltisanti, the protagonist of the film who heavily influences Tony Soprano, the star of the series.
This film takes place in the late '60s, when the Italians and African Americans were in the gang business together. After a Black taxi driver gets beaten brutally by the police for making an illegal turn, an uprising begins. This makes one of the African American members, Harold, realize they don’t need the Italians and decide to separate themselves.
Tension brews between both sides, causing them to murder each other when given the chance. Whilst this is happening, Dickie Moltisanti is facing troubles with his morality. He had killed his father and took over his goomah, now providing for her. Though trouble arises when he doesn’t fulfill his promise of giving her a salon.
Dickie seeks help from his uncle, trying to do good deeds in his life to make him a better man. All while this is happening, a young Tony Soprano watches his uncle and follows his footsteps, causing troubles of his own such as smoking, wreaking havoc with the ice cream man and the list goes on.
More trouble follows Dickie after he kills his goomah for sleeping with Harold, the enemy. His uncle also suggests for him to stay away from Tony, which upsets Tony very much. Even from the many attempts to get Dickie’s attention, Tony is unsuccessful.
Trouble is still alive between the Italians and the African Americans, both sides killing one another. Finally, Dickie is killed at night as he’s packing his trunk. Though, the African Americans didn’t kill him-- it was one of the members who pulled off the hit, Junior Soprano.
We end the film at Dickie’s funeral, with Tony giving him a pinky promise as the theme to “The Sopranos” played, ending with a monologue given once again from Chris.
Overall, I rate this film a 3.75/5. It has a great set accompanied with terrific music, though the timeline is inconsistent and the film seems to be rushed. Definitely a mini series would’ve worked better. Though I would say that the actors portraying the characters pretty accurately makes up for it along with the many symbolic references scattered throughout the film. I definitely recommend this to those who have seen the series.
