Halloween can get pricey, and no one wants to spend a fortune on a costume that will be worn for four hours. Instead of purchasing an overpriced costume online, look around in your closet for things you can throw together to make a killer (no pun intended) Halloween look.
Here are the most “Instagram-able” and iconic last-minute Halloween costumes that won’t break the bank.
Captain Underpants
Take it back to elementary school fine literature with this classic. Popularized by YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, this Captain Underpants costume is easy and sure to impress everyone.
What you need:
- Boxer briefs
- Cape
- White or nude tank top
- White sneakers
Regina George
Take a tip from iconic Mean Girl, Regina George, and keep it simple. This costume is silly, and all “Mean Girls” fans will immediately recognize this look. If only it were this easy to turn a prank into a fashion statement like Regina did.
What you need:
- White tank top
- Colored bra (pink or purple work best)
- Mini skirt
- Mini purse
- Heels
Risky Business
Tom Cruise blessed us with one of the easiest and most recognizable Halloween costumes in history. Turn on “Old Time Rock & Roll” and make your grand entrance with this simple costume.
What you need:
- Button-down shirt
- Nike Pro spandex, tiny shorts or boxers
- White tube socks
- Sunglasses
Security Guard
For those who forget that Halloween rolls around every year, this costume is for you. All the costume pieces are closet staples. The security guard costume is also perfect for chilly Halloween evenings because adding a jacket, gloves and a hat doesn't take anything away from the look. Just be sure not to blend in with the bar bouncer.
What you need:
- Black shirt or hoodie
- Black jeans
- Sunglasses
- Headphones for an “ear piece”
Mummy
Grab a friend to help you and get wrapping! This costume is simple, and household essentials are all you need.
What you need:
- Gauze or toilet paper
- Dark makeup
- White shoes
Computer Error
This costume is best for people who really aren’t into dressing up for the holiday. It’s easy, punny and a good conversation starter.
What you need:
- White t-shirt
- Sharpie
Party Animal
Last but not least, the party animal is a classic lazy Halloween costume. Any animal will do, and few props are needed to complete the gimmick.
What you need:
- Any type of animal ears
- Party hat
- Animal print shirt, pants or dress
