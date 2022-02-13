Happy Valentine’s Day! Whether you are taken, single or it’s complicated on the day of love, everyone loves a celebrity couple. So in celebration, the Iowa State Daily staffers are sharing what 2022 celebrity couple they love most.
Megan Lenzi, Lifestyle Reporter: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are definitely a celebrity couple to watch. I stumbled upon them in the spotlight through Fox’s personal stylist, Maeve Reilly. I quickly became obsessed with Fox’s desirable red carpet looks, and I instantly knew I needed to learn more about her. Reilly frequently posts photos of Fox and Kelly together at events and/or the red carpet, so I further looked into their relationship. When Fox and Kelly had to be long-distance due to her movie filming schedule, she gifted him a drop of her blood in a necklace. The happy couple is currently engaged and swears by the saying “love is pain.” Their bond is unbreakable as Fox will experience a painful sensation if she attempts to take off her engagement ring. Fox wears an engagement ring designed with thorns for bands. Luckily the ring has attractive features like a custom diamond sparkler and stunning emerald stone to celebrate their passionate love.
Taylor Maerz, Lifestyle Reporter: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
No one come for me, but Davidson and Kardashian are definitely my favorite celebrity couple right now. I’ve always loved Davidson as an actor and comedian on SNL, and he is best friends with Machine Gun Kelly who I also love. I even have a poster on my wall of the two together!
When I found out that Davidson was with Kardashian, I was at first confused, but later super excited about it. They are extremely different in some ways, but you know what they say: opposites attract. Also, I think the drama their relationship has created is so entertaining. Kanye is going absolutely crazy on social media; it’s pretty laughable. It’s karma for Kanye in my opinion. Anyways, Davidson and Kardashian are adorable!
Paige Mountain, Lifestyle Reporter: Zendaya and Tom Holland
Ever since news leaked that Zendaya and Tom Holland were officially together, they have taken the world by storm. They only became officially somewhat recently, but even in that short amount of time, they have made a huge impact. They met on set back when they were filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and the rest is history. Zendaya and Holland keep their relationship pretty private. However, I started really loving them after seeing cute clips and photos of the two of them together surface around the internet. I’ve always been a big Zendaya fan, so I was super excited to see this relationship come to fruition. I love that their personalities seem to mesh super well together, and they are just a super cute couple overall.
Rachel Kleszyk, Lifestyle Reporter: A$AP Rocky & Rihanna
Being a huge fan of both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s individual music, it has quite literally always been my dream to see them together — as more than just music collaborators. My love for them as a duo took root in 2013 when the music video for “Fashion Killa” by A$AP Rocky debuted and featured our wonderful Rihanna. Around that time, he was also performing as the opening act on her “Diamonds” tour, and in my opinion, their chemistry was undeniable. As the two continued attending various awards and fashion shows together, my desire to see them together grew. Even when Rihanna began to stray away from music to start various business ventures, Rocky’s friendship and support never seemed to fade. In 2020, they collaborated for the launch of her brand FENTY Skin, which sent me, and the rest of the world, into a frenzy. Seeing them successfully work together in all aspects of life really solidified their potential as a power couple in my eyes. Soon after that, they began publicly dating and have occupied my every waking thought since. Recently, they have announced they are expecting their first child together. The news of this pregnancy was shocking and, honestly, gave me the serotonin boost I needed to get through the winter. As the pair nears a full decade of friendship and collaboration, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s relationship just feels “full-circle,” which is what makes them so easy to root for.
