Mother always knows best, which makes it difficult to find a gift that will knock it out of the park. Eliminate the holiday stress and discover the best gift for the mom figure in your life.
Candle
Cozy up with classic favorite holiday scents with Yankee Candle's 3-piece set. Stay in the holiday spirit all season long with Christmas cookie, sparkling cinnamon and balsam and cedar scents.
Skincare Set
Fresh, healthy, moisturized skin is on everyone's New Year's resolution list. This Kiehl's Ultra Hydrators Skincare Set is just what Mom needs for a hydration boost in the cold winter months. An $18 price reduction makes this a steal off the shelves.
Parka
Give the gift of style with the popular North Face Parka. Mom deserves to feel sleek and stylish with the black color and belted look.
Coffee Maker
No longer wait in the lengthy drive-thru lines for fresh-brewed coffee with the Keurig Coffee Maker. Treat Mom to something special for both the home and office. Customize the color and size to suit her lifestyle.
Slippers
For the mom that's always cold, these Sherpa Slippers are the perfect gift to stay warm and toasty. The plush sherpa is extra comfortable and exactly what Mom deserves.
Leather Tote
From the office to holiday travels, the Madewell Transport Tote has a place for everything. Their signature tote is a fan favorite, and the stunning leather used in this tote is a gift that will last a lifetime.
Blanket
Stay cozy this time of year with a supersoft plush blanket. Available in a variety of patterns and styles to choose from, Kohl's has got you covered on your holiday gift-giving.
Stationery Set
Going into the new year with a fresh stationery set is any mom's dream. This Hallmark Stationery Set suits all occasions and is the perfect gift for letter-writers. I'm positive this gift would receive a nice thank you card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.