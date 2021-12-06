The holiday season is approaching and it is the time of year to start thinking about gift-giving. Depending on who you are looking to give to this year, sometimes ideas can be hard to find. Trying to think outside of the box for a gift that someone has never gotten can be hard to do in the crazy hectic-ness that the holiday season brings. If you need a unique gift or just an idea that never gets old for the dad or fatherly figure in your life, you are in luck. Here are a few of the best items to give that man this year.
Personalized BBQ Set
Coming in at number one we have a personalized BBQ utensil set. What better item to gift your dad than a personalized set. For the dads that love to spend time at the grill, this is a great way to give them something they will be sure to use. This set is $49.99 from Personalization Mall. They also offer a variety of other personalized kitchen items like cutting boards and knives.
Dad Mug
Wanting to shop local to Ames, Iowa? Staying right on campus at Barefoot Campus Outfitter we have the classic Iowa State University Dad Mug for all those coffee lovers. It runs $15.95 and is available in store and online.
Gift Cards to their favorite spots
For all the last minute shoppers, or those who like to keep it simple, a gift card is the option for you. With many categories of gift cards, you can never go wrong with giving someone a gift they get to pick out.
Carhartt Socks
A gift that is sure to be used is socks. The Thermal Four Pack from Carhartt comes in black or gray for $19.99. Perfect gift for the cold weather.
Power Tools
Lastly for the gifts under $50, we have the cordless BLACK + DECKER 20V Max Drill. It is on sale for $49 on Amazon and comes with a 30-piece accessory kit. Great for all guys who do not already have a drill or are in need a new one.
Nike Polo
The famous and classic Nike Polo is a great must-have for every Dad. The classic Nike Dri-FIT Victory Polo is $55, comes in ten different colors and has sizes XS to 4XL.
Cologne
The Men’s Sauvage Refillable Eau de Toilette Spray comes in various sized bottles from 2-6.8 ounces and a refillable bottle. The smallest bottle is $82 dollars from Macy’s.
AirPods
The new Third Generation AirPods have come out and are $179. AirPods are a great gift for all ages and can especially be a great gift for a Dad who would not buy these for himself. You can also find AirPods at Walmart, BestBuy, Target and other electronic stores.
A New Watch
Watches can be an everyday accessory or one for special occasions. Men do not have many accessories they get to add to their outfits, but a watch can be one. The OBAKU brand offers a vast variety of watches with various prices. This can be a very meaningful gift to give this holiday season.
Gas Grill
Lastly we have the best selling Char-Broil Performance Silver five Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with one side burner runs $279 from Lowe’s.
Holiday shopping can be stressful, but here are some ideas that will hopefully kickstart your brainstorming. Dads and Fatherly figures can be very difficult to shop for, but anything you get them they will love.
