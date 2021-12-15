If you’re stumped on a holiday gift for a coworker, whether it’s for secret Santa or just to show your appreciation for them, check the below list to find the perfect present!
$99.99
This cooler backpack is a great gift for anyone that loves to tailgate, go camping or do anything that might require a few cold drinks.
The Skincare Edit from Glossier
$50
Check out this full routine set of Glossier’s top sellers in miniature sizes for your skincare-loving coworker to test out.
Zodiac Artist Print Tin Candle
$12
For the astrology-lover, get them this cute candle with their zodiac sign for a personal touch.
$39.95
The four player tabletop edition of the classic Tiki Toss ring and hook game creates endless fun for any group.
Diffuser and Essential Oils Kit
$79
This kit from Revive is a great starter for anyone who doesn’t have a diffuser yet, coming with six different scented oils.
Brumate Hopsulator Trío Müv 3-in-1 (16oz/12oz Cans)
$29.99
The 3-in-1 can-cooler keeps your drink cold in style. The cooler is cup-holder friendly and holds most cans due to the ability to adjust the inside space.
$39.99
Bottle Bash is an addicting yard game that your coworker is sure to love.
$249.95
For a higher-end gift, check out this award winning speaker from JBL.
Spread some holiday cheer with one of these gifts for your coworker.
