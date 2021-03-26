Every year, Iowa State hosts “The Fashion Show,” one of the largest student-run fashion shows put on in the nation. Within this show, students' garments are given a spotlight, and individuals in the apparel and merchandising design program can either submit collections or separate pieces to be shown.
For many years, The Fashion Show has largely focused simply on the event itself and the garments that are being showcased. However, in the past few years, many individuals within the show itself have worked to make the event something that reaches out into the community as well.
“This is only the third year of the philanthropy committee being around,” said Emily DeDoncker, senior in apparel, merchandising and design. “They created the philanthropy committee because so many brands and companies have their own philanthropic efforts, and we wanted to open up the event to help the community.”
The event was the Dress For Success Thrift Event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Pioneer Room at the Memorial Union.
This event was created to give students a chance to not only find professional wear but also to find fun, everyday pieces that were donated from the community.
“We asked around the community, students and staff, for donations,” said Natalie Rock, junior in apparel, merchandising and design. “With the donations, we organized a thrift market for Dress For Success Des Moines, and everything that is leftover we are donating to Overflow Thrift Store and also giving the vouchers for that clothing to Access.”
Anybody was allowed to donate as well as shop from the thrift market, and all of the items were given a very low price point to allow for as much access to the clothing as possible.
Inside the thrift market were items ranging from shoes to bags to professional wear to more fun and special event pieces. With so much variety, there was definitely an opportunity for anybody shopping to find something they would love.
“With everything going on, we were just really happy to be able to have an in-person event,” Rock said. “We’re so glad that everybody could just take some time to come have fun, shop with their friends and support a good cause.”
