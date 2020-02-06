This is Weekend Voices, Iowa State's source for events happening on campus and in Ames this weekend, new movie releases, new music and all twelve horoscopes for today.
Events
Friday
- Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
- Workspace Craft of the Month: String Art, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Joker. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Workspace Paint Your Own Pottery: Valentine’s Day Gifts, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Workspace, Memorial Union, Ames
- Leading Ladies, Ames Community Theater Production, 7:30 p.m., 120 Abraham Dr., Ames,
- The Nadas Duo w/ Emma Butterworth, The Maintenance Shop, Memorial Union, Ames
Saturday
- Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
- Workspace Craft of the Month: String Art, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Joker. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Black Arts and Music Festival, All Day, Ames Public Library, 515 Douglas Ave., Ames
- Leading Ladies, Ames Community Theater Production, 7:30 p.m., 120 Abraham Dr., Ames,
Sunday
- Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
- Workspace Craft of the Month: String Art, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Joker. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Leading Ladies, Ames Community Theater Production, 2 p.m., 120 Abraham Dr., Ames,
- Iowa Songwriter Showcase: Danika & The Jeb!, 5 p.m., The Goldfinch Room, Stephens Auditorium
New Music Friday
- Against All Logic (Nicolas Jaar) – 2017-2019
- Ásgeir – Bury the Moon
- Avenged Sevenfold – Diamonds in the Rough
- Green Day – Father of All...
- La Roux – Supervision
- The Lone Bellow – Half Moon Light
- Nada Surf – Never Not Together
- Sepultura – Quadra
- Stone Temple Pilots – Perdida
New To Streaming
Amazon Prime
- All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles – Amazon Original series
- Clifford: Season 1B – Amazon Original series
- Honey Boy (2019) – Amazon Original movie
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special – Amazon Original series
- Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special – Amazon Original series
Netflix
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Horse Girl – Netflix Film
- Locke & Key – Netflix Original
- My Holo Love – Netflix Original
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
- Better Call Saul Season 4
Hulu
- Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere
- Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Release of the Week - Joji's "Run"
Since George Miller has been releasing music under Joji, his progression as an artist has been more enjoyable to witness rather than his actual catalog. Joji has been progressing in his singing voice and stylistic choices with every release he puts out. "Run" is arguably Joji's best song to date. His vocal and emotional range displayed on this single has been significantly widened. The explosive guitar solo towards the end of the track is an amazing surprise for a mainstream pop song, but still fitting.
Horoscopes
Aries: There may be changes in your life soon that affect you more than expected. Learn to balance work, school, friends and romance. This lack of availability could be a test on some of your relationships.
Taurus: You may become jealous of others; what they have and what you don’t. Don’t let this ruin your day, instead take time to be thankful for what you do have, and create goals to obtain what you don’t yet have, but want.
Gemini: There’s a lot that you want in life right now, but the universe has its own timing. Practice patience, don’t let the negative energy of envy overcome your thoughts. There is a difference between wants and needs.
Cancer: Today is a good day for planning. Look ahead, schedule time for relaxing with loved ones. These vacations will be necessary for your difficult months to come. Take as many breaks as you can.
Leo: Give something up this weekend. Whether it is a bad habit or fast food, make a sacrifice. Replace it with something healthier, go on a jog, make yourself a smoothie, do some writing. This will bring more positive energy into your life.
Virgo: People may tell you to “find your chill”, which isn’t something you like to hear. While your feelings are valid, and you shouldn’t have to change for anyone, they may just be trying to help you out. Take into account that not every critique is an insult.
Libra: Don’t let people walk all over you today, or take advantage of your kindness! There’s a difference between being generous and being a pushover. You don’t have to make a scene, but speak up for how you feel.
Scorpio: You feel like you’re ahead of everyone in your life right now, no one is on the same page as you. This will test your patience, but search for empathy and understanding. Starting a fight isn’t worth it.
Sagittarius: Don’t be alarmed if someone is too critical of you today. You have different views and levels of judgement. While this conversation can be frustrating, it's not something that can’t be worked through.
Capricorn: You might find yourself feeling like everyone around you is childish or petty, no matter their age. You don’t have to take the beating for this one. Take this negative energy out of your life, it won’t benefit you in any way.
Aquarius: Love comes in more forms than intimacy. This can be confusing for different forms of relationships, but be aware of this, and don’t get carried away. Let your relationships take the road they take, don’t put pressure on it.
Pisces: You may feel out of place today. This feeling won’t last forever, you may just be distracted right now. Don’t think too deeply into it. Your 20/20 vision will be restored soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.