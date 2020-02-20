This is Weekend Voices, Iowa State's source for events happening on campus and in Ames this weekend, new movie releases, new music and all 12 horoscopes for today.
Events
Friday
- Workspace Craft of the Month: String Art, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Zombieland: Double Tap, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Arts Midwest Worldfest, All Day, Stephens Auditorium, Ames
- Workspace Paint Your Own Pottery: Potty Mouth, Workspace, Memorial Union, Ames
Saturday
- Potting Party: Succulent Stars, Reiman Gardens, 1407 University Blvd., Ames
- Workspace Craft of the Month: String Art, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Zombieland: Double Tap, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
Sunday
- Workspace Craft of the Month: String Art, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Zombieland: Double Tap, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Story Theater Company Presents Anansi: The Clever Spider, Ames Public Library, Ames
New Music Friday
- Best Coast – Always Tomorrow
- BTS – Map of the Soul: 7
- COIN – Dreamland
- Grimes – Miss_Anthropocene
- Guided By Voices – Surrender Your Poppy Field
- Kamaiyah – Got It Made
- King Krule – Man Alive!
- Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree – Names of North End Women
- Moses Sumney – græ Part One
- Ozzy Osbourne – Ordinary Man
- Royce 5’9″ – The Allegory
- Sightless Pit – Grave of a Dog
New To Streaming
Amazon Prime
- Super 8
- Hunters – Amazon Original Series
- Ice Princess Lily
Netflix
- A Haunted House
- Babies – Netflix Documentary
- Gentefied – Netflix Original
- Glitch Techs – Netflix Family
- Puerta 7 – Netflix Original
- System Crasher – Netflix Film
Hulu
- Super 8
- Getaway
- The Prince
Release of the Week - "No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish
What records hasn’t Billie Eilish broken in the past year? On Feb. 13, Eilish became the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond theme by releasing “No Time to Die.” A haunting, layered ballad with an augmentative myriad twists and turns, Eilish and co-writer Finneas O’Connell kick things up a notch for this career-defining opportunity. Eilish’s petrifying, hushed singing style makes itself right at home in the dark and sinister nature of the track, ending in a robust vocal climax unlike anything we’ve ever heard from the 18-year-old artist before. Succeeding Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall,” Eilish’s addition to the 007 canon is a breath of fresh, lush, velvety air that graces the end of Daniel Craig’s monumental tenure as Bond himself. In this chilling track, Eilish remains on fire.
Horoscopes
Aries: Learning is good for the soul, and could greatly benefit you right now. Do something new you’ve been curious about. Add some spice to your life.
Taurus: Make decisions based on the facts, not your feelings. While your feelings are always valid, don’t let them lead you every time. New opportunities are arising for you, but don’t expect their rewards to come easy.
Gemini: You may feel ahead of the curve in comparison to your peers, but this doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Take it as an opportunity to grow and learn, do more on your own! You don’t have to ditch your friends, they’ll always be waiting behind you.
Cancer: Lately, you’ve been feeling like the center of attention in your friend group. But remember, you won’t have the crown forever. Attention can be healthy, but don’t let it go to your head.
Leo: A change of pace is coming up in your romantic life. Don’t be afraid of it, feed into it! Let the positive energy direct you to new paths. Don’t be afraid to tear down some walls.
Virgo: The path ahead of you may be long and difficult, but don’t let that beat you down. While there’s still many choices to be made in your life, realize that it will benefit your future.
Libra: You have a lot left to learn in life, so don’t get upset if your answers aren’t always right. You’re on a path to growth, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have all the answers anytime soon. Don’t be too hard on yourself.
Scorpio: The universe is telling you to take a risk today, particularly in the romantic realm of your life. Don’t hesitate, today is your best chance. It may be scary, but you’ve got this.
Sagittarius: You may notice people around you putting negative energy into your life. While this doesn’t seem fair, realize that they have their own obstacles to overcome at the moment. Put yourself in their shoes.
Capricorn: You may know two people in your life who seem extremely compatible. Pair them up! Playing the role of matchmaker could not only help out your friends’ romantic lives, but could give you a sense of fulfillment.
Aquarius: Lately you’ve been feeling courageous, use it to your own benefit! Today is a day to put yourself out there and try new things. And who knows, you might encourage others to do the same!
Pisces: You might meet some road blocks today, but it may be a safer bet to keep controversies to yourself. While your voice is important, don’t let your views create any drama today.
