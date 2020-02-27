This is Weekend Voices, Iowa State's source for events happening this weekend on campus and in Ames, new movie releases, new music and all 12 horoscopes for today.
Events
Friday
- Workspace Craft of the Month: String Art, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Uncut Gems, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Story Theater Company presents: Trifles and How The Vote Was Won, 7:30 p.m., 615 S. Dayton Ave., Ames
- Workspace Paint Your Own Pottery: Raining Cats and Dogs, Workspace, Memorial Union, Ames
- Planetarium Show: The Life Cycle of Stars, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., ISU Planetarium, Physics Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- ISU Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tye Recital Hall, Music Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Fisher Theater, Ames
- John Primer, 8 p.m., The Maintenance Shop, Memorial Union, Ames
Saturday
- Workspace Craft of the Month: String Art, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Uncut Gems, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Story Theater Company presents: Trifles and How The Vote Was Won, 7:30 p.m., 615 S. Dayton Ave., Ames
- The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Fisher Theater, Ames
- Trevor Sensor and Halfloves, 8 p.m., The Maintenance Shop, Memorial Union, Ames
Sunday
- Workspace Craft of the Month: Wood Tray Spruce Up, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Uncut Gems, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Story Theater Company presents: Trifles and How The Vote Was Won, 7:30 p.m., 615 S. Dayton Ave., Ames
- The Wolves, 2 p.m., Fisher Theater, Ames
- Concert: Iowa State Singers, 3 p.m., Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall, Music Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
New Music Friday
- Angelica Garcia – Cha Cha Place
- Caribou – Suddenly
- Disclosure – Ecstasy EP
- Five Finger Death Punch – F8
- G Herbo – PTSD
- James Taylor – American Standard
- John Dolmayan (of System of a Down) – These Grey Men
- Mondo Generator – Shooters Bible
- Real Estate – The Main Thing
- Soccer Mommy – color theory
- Tycho – Simulcast
New To Streaming
Amazon Prime
- Hunters – Amazon Original Series
- Ice Princess Lily
Netflix
- I Am Not Okay With This – Netflix Original
- Altered Carbon: Season 2 – Netflix Original
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Followers – Netflix Original
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution – Netflix Family
Hulu
- The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere
- Run the Race
- After the Wedding (2019)
Release of the Week - "BALD!" by JPEGMAFIA
If you've been following JPEGMAFIA since the release of his breakout album "Veteran," you may be aware his hairline hasn't been at its peak. In fact, the rapper recently ditched all the hair on his head and has released "BALD!" as an empowering anthem for hairline-impaired. This track isn't much different in terms of style from JPEGMAFIA, feeling as if this single could have fit somewhere on his last two albums. JPEGMAFIA delivers a fresh onslaught of hilarious one-liners over glitchy production, remaining in a comfortable zone sure to please anyone already familiar with his music.
Horoscopes
Aries: Give yourself time today to think about what you want and need in life. Whether it be more affection, more alone time, etc. it’s not selfish to put yourself first every once and a while.
Taurus: Trust your gut, it usually doesn’t lead you wrong. Whether it’s pointing out something that doesn’t seem right or taking a new leap, follow your intuition; you know you best.
Gemini: Trust your friends and their intentions in your relationship. You chose to have these people in your life for a reason, don’t doubt them or their love for you.
Cancer: Stop trying to please the world in a way that isn’t you. You don’t have to look like every celebrity you see on magazine covers. The perfection you’re chasing isn’t real. Know your own worth and be confident in it.
Leo: Learn to take criticism better. Someone’s honest opinion about you doesn’t have to be offensive. Take it as an opportunity to grow, but don’t be too hard on yourself.
Virgo: Don’t worry about starting anything new right now. You have what you need in front of you.
Libra: Your life might feel a little confusing right now, but you’re easy to adjust. This isn’t your fault, and it’s not something that can or needs to be fixed. Let the universe have it’s way, and follow along.
Scorpio: Lean on your friends for help today, especially the ones who owe you. They’ll be happy to help you out, they know you’ve done it for them plenty of times before. You just have to ask!
Sagittarius: Your personality and beauty will be of great help for you today. If you find yourself in a sticky situation, just offer a smile and support, people will notice your kind heart and genuine attitude.
Capricorn: You’ve been noticing yourself being a lot more compassionate lately. Although unusual, it can be a good thing for you. Compassion calls for building deeper relationships. Don’t be alarmed.
Aquarius: It’s no secret you have a hard time with saving money, but it’s time to get a hold on things. You know you need to start saving, so do it! You don’t always have to spend money to have fun.
Pisces: You might be finding it hard lately to get along with others. Find ways to get past this negative and angry energy. It’s not doing anyone any good, avoid conflict and try to find the good in everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.