If you met someone new this semester and want to do something special with them, look no further! Whether you love the outdoors or prefer museums filled with art, there is something for you to do around Ames.
The Brunnier Art Museum has eight to 12 different art exhibits every year between the different locations of museums on campus — The Christian Petersen Art Museum, the Farm House Museum and the Elizabeth and Byron Sculpture Museum. Admission to these museums is free, but a $3 donation is recommended.
Ledges State Park is just a 25-minute drive from campus and totally free! If you like hiking and scenic views, a picnic would be perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors. You can also camp or stream walk in the Pea's Creek on Canyon Road. The water is typically ankle deep and perfect for wading through.
High Trestle Trail might sound like a great place to hike during the day, but you will appreciate it even more after dark! The concrete paved trail is framed in blue lights that make for an amazing photo background and a romantic walk. The trailhead is roughly a 30-minute drive from campus.
CyBowl and Billiards is in the basement of the Memorial Union. It is a bowling alley and also has a plethora of arcade games. On Sundays and Mondays from 12 p.m to 10 p.m, bowling, shoe rentals and sodas are only $1. This is a great place to have some friendly competition.
The Workspace at the Memorial Union hosts different events and classes students are invited to participate in every week. Paint Your Own Pottery nights and walk-in crafts are a fun way to be creative or make something for your date! The Workspace is also offering Art-2-Go for those who would prefer to stay in. You can order materials to be delivered to your house and have a craft night at home.
