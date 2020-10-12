Women on campus share their opinions on “what they want and what they need” when they’re looking for a guy.
As far as appearances go, some trends are more popular than others. Dress is something people will notice and is very subjective to what any person likes.
“I think rings and chains are cute, with the occasional piercing,” said Makendri Zieser, a sophomore in psychology.
Jewelry on guys has been a popular trend lately that some guys are hesitant to try. Nose rings, rings, bracelets and necklaces are all small pieces that might make a statement to some people.
“Honestly it's not the first thing I would notice or look at, but if they do have it, then it’s cool. If I can do it you can,” said Faith McKenzie, a freshman in preprofessional health programs. “A little gold chain sometimes is nice."
When it comes to clothes, you don’t need the Savage x Fenty collection to impress anyone. Some might prefer when guys dress more casual or put together, but there are a few things you can’t go wrong with.
“I want him to look presentable and have some sort of style,” McKenzie said. “You can make sweatpants work, anyone can, it’s just how you do it. If a guy throws a flannel on, he knows what he’s doing.”
The relaxed, athleisure looks have been trending for a while and probably aren’t going anywhere soon. Dressing up a pair of sweatpants is a staple look that is easy for anyone to pull off.
Hairstyles, haircuts and beards are totally subjective to people, but what is a dealbreaker for almost anyone is unkempt hair.
“It depends on how they take care of it,” McKenzie said. “You don’t want it to be super prickly, but a long beard might be nice."
Wearing your hair in a way that makes you feel most confident is definitely how to look your best.
“I don’t really see myself being picky with how someone looks,” Zieser said. “You can look however you want."
Men’s hair length has always been up for debate among women. Some prefer longer hair on guys and others prefer shorter hair on guys.
“I’d say short. Not as long as mine, that’s not super cute to me,” Zieser said.
Learning how to style or take care of the hair you do have will always make your appearance more attractive.
“Shoulder, neck and up is fine. Man buns are fine, but they have to know how to do it,” McKenzie said. “Not everyone can pull off a mullet."
Although everyone has preferences about physical appearances, personality and compatibility are most important.
“If they play a sport, that’s awesome, if you don’t play a sport that’s fine,” McKenzie said. “I like a smart guy with glasses, kind of cute. All types of guys could be great."
When it comes to going up and introducing yourself to a person, it can be very intimidating. Just remember confidence is key and many people find confidence attractive.
“I would like it if a guy came up to me and said ‘hi,’" McKenzie said. “Normally I would say I'm outgoing, so I want someone to match my energy."
Even just going up and talking to a new person can be a step in the right direction. Who knows, maybe you’ll really connect with them. Although a little bold, most will appreciate the gesture.
“I'm not good about introducing myself to people because I get nervous, so if someone was more outgoing to talk to me first, I could be more crazy back,” Zieser said.
How a person presents themselves isn’t always about the way they look on the outside. Most people care more about a person’s personality and how they interact with others.
“I’m a big personality person. Just being really nice and inclusive to everyone is really attractive to me. Basic hygiene too, that’s always a plus,” Zieser said.
Sometimes a little personality will go a long way with some girls.
“You have to have a good personality,” McKenzie said. “If you have a good personality, nothing else matters, to an extent. I want a guy to be nice, but I also want a guy to call me out for the stuff I do. I want a guy to have flavor and be a little spicy, but they can’t be clingy."
Just remember that when deciding what to wear or how to style your hair, it’s all about comfort in your own skin. Do whatever makes you happy, and the right person will notice.
