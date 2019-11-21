In a statement released on Instagram and other social media outlets, Iowa State’s sorority and fraternity engagement office announced that Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) will be returning to campus.
In the fall of 2020, Iowa State’s chapter of SAE will make its return to campus after being suspended for almost five years after violating Student Disciplinary Regulations. In a previous Iowa State Daily article, it was also noted the fraternity was possibly under investigation for sexual assault charges, as the Office of Equal Opportunity and the Office of Student conduct were involved with the investigation as well.
“Ultimately, the policies are what held SAE accountable to our standard and led to their chapter closure before,” Director of Sorority and Fraternity Engagement, Billy Boulden, said. “As [a] national organization, Sigma Alpha Epsilon has changed some of their internal operations over the last four years.”
The release states that this decision has been part of a long process, taking place over the last 12 months.
Over the last twelve months, the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Engagement has been working diligently with leaders of @sigmaalphaepsilon to determine a timeline for the fraternity’s return to campus. In September, the University Committee on Fraternities and Sororities approved SAE to return to campus in fall 2020. Over the next several months, the @iowastateifc will prepare for the fraternity's return home to Ames. For more information regarding Sigma Alpha Epsilon's return to Iowa State, please visit www.tinyurl.com/saeiowastate.
In order to return to campus, the fraternity had to appeal to a number of individuals and present how they would help to be a contributing factor to the community as a whole.
“Over the past five years, we have made many changes in our organization including the elimination of the pledging process, adoption of policies banning the use of hard alcohol from events associated with SAE and an expanded educational model to reach more men with increased frequency and greater accessibility,’’ Michael Sophir, chief executive officer and eminent supreme recorder for SAE said in an email.
The fraternity will join the 36 active fraternities on campus. Previously, SAE resided in a house located at 140 Lynn Ave. It is not known at this time whether or not the fraternity will return to that specific house, or if there are plans to build a new one or move into another house.
“We believe the future of Sigma Alpha Epsilon requires investing in student communities that reflect the diverse population of college campuses today,” Sophir said in an email. “As we recolonize, we will be seeking men eager to lead the development of a model fraternity experience and those ready to make a significant contribution to the greater Iowa State community.”
