When it comes to working out, some people dread seeing those cardio machines lined up.
While Iowa State offers a wide variety of cardio and lifting machines at their on-campus gyms, they also have a wide variety of fitness classes. From boxing to pilates, the range of classes offers alternative fitness options for many students and members.
They even offer a “Bachelorette Cycling Class” where the fitness class watches the hit reality show, "The Bachelorette", as well as cycling and burning calories. You can sign up with friends to make your workout experience even more memorable.
Iowa State Recreation Services is currently offering a promotion where you get a free shirt if you attend five classes; all you have to do is ask your instructor for a punch card the next time you attend a class.
Laura Virgilio is a fitness instructor at Iowa State Recreation Services and a senior majoring in marketing. She said that she thinks her position is motivational to some individuals.
“Having a motivational fitness instructor can help students push themselves and also can create a positive workout environment,” Virgilio said.
Each fitness class offers a variety of different movements relating to the particular class to maximize your time and strength.
“As a fitness instructor, I feel that when I tell my students to either push or power through, they tend to push harder than they would if they were alone and tend to work more muscles when they are trying their hardest,” Virgilio said.
When working with classmates and friends, students may have a better outlook of working out and staying healthy.
Iowa State also offers on-demand streaming classes. You are able to watch and stream your favorite workout class anywhere. Click here to stream classes whenever you want.
Shayla Timm is a freshman majoring in integrated studio arts. She sometimes attends Iowa State fitness classes to get a workout in.
“I take a Hip-Hop class at State Gym on Wednesdays because I like to change up how I burn calories and want a break from my normal treadmill cardio,” Timm said.
Fitness classes may allow for individuals to exercise different muscles and reflexes than cardio machines.
Some students may find it challenging to find workouts they like when they do it alone. They may give up since they feel unmotivated and unprepared. However, there are different classes offered by Iowa State Recreation Services to meet everyone’s health needs.
“Fitness classes such as Zumba and Hip-Hop are still cardio yet feels easier since an instructor is instructing you on what your next move is and which muscles are being targeted at that time,” Virgilio said.
According to the Iowa State University Department of Kinesiology, “Exercising with others can make the whole process easier and more habitual. Friends can be your cue as well as your reward for exercising.”
Attending a fitness class each week can create healthy habits and change up your workout routine. It can also promote healthy habits and new friendships by attending group classes rather than working out alone.
“Hip-Hop is a very empowering class and even more fun when I do it with friends,” Timm stated.
Many classes work on balance and strength, but Iowa State also has fitness classes that are an excellent substitute for using cardio machines.
Some popular classes are: Cycle Fit, which includes different movements and speeds on a cycling machine and Zumba, a variety of dance routines with a fitness twist. Jump Fitness is a class that centers around exercising from a trampoline. The HIIT and Cyclone Circuit classes are great for those wanting a good strengthening workout.
You can find out more information about fitness classes and sign up here.
Some classes focus on strength and conditioning, such as TRX Blast, Pilates, Barre, Boxing Circuit, Cross-Training Fitness, Cyclone Sculpt and Aqua Agility.
