This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Iowa State Fashion Show, an event produced entirely by Iowa State students, which is one of the largest of its kind in the nation.
The theme for The Fashion Show 2022 is 'Resurgence.' In collaboration with Urban Outfitters, The Fashion Show will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday in Stephen’s Auditorium.
Leading up to the event, Fashion Week will take place and offer multiple events for students to look forward to. Here is what to mark your calendar for this week:
Monday 7 - 9 p.m. Game Night
Kick off the start of Fashion Week with bingo and board games hosted in the Great Hall in the Memorial Union. The winner of bingo will receive a $20 Urban Outfitters gift card.
Join the fun and bring your friends for some healthy competition. There will also be free tarot card readings.
Tuesday 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. Tote Bag Decorating
Decorate tote bags with The Fashion Show Resurgence-themed stencils and brightly colored markers and paint.
Bring $5 cash for a TFS branded tote to decorate. Free, plain totes will also be provided.
This event will take place in LeBaron Hall room 1009.
Wednesday 6 - 7 p.m. ISU Tartan Design Competition
The first ISU Tartan Design Competition is a chance for students to use their creativity to drape fabric in eye-catching designs. Students who wish to compete will be given the ISU branded tartan fabric, a half-scale mannequin and T-pins to create their design.
Dr. Eulanda Sanders, AESHM Department Chair, has donated monetary prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Voting on these designs will take place at The Fashion Show 2022 event Saturday.
This event will be held in LeBaron Hall room 2063.
Thursday 2 - 4 p.m. Plant Potting
Decorate flower pots and plant seeds while contributing to The Fashion Show philanthropy. This event supports the Pollinator Partnership, which encourages planting habitats for pollinators like bees, butterflies and birds.
This event will be held in LeBaron Hall room 1009.
Friday ALL DAY Behind the Scenes Day
Behind the Scenes Day will provide a deeper look into the the Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management Department by sharing student experiences. The event will conclude with attending the last dress rehearsal for The Fashion Show.
This event is designed for potential students and their families as well as high school teachers and their students.
There is a $10 fee to attend this event that must be paid when registering. Here is the link to register.
Here is the schedule for the full day:
8 - 8:30 a.m. – Check-In at Stephens Auditorium
8:30 - 9 a.m. – Welcome and Orientation
9 - 9:30 a.m. – Transportation to LeBaron Hall
9:30 - 11:25 a.m. – Morning Sessions
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Lunch and Student Experience Fair at the Student Innovation Center
1:15 - 2:30 p.m. – Afternoon Breakout Workshops
2:30 - 3 p.m. – Transportation to Stephens Auditorium
3 - 3:45 p.m.– AMD Student Panel
4 p.m. – The Fashion Show Dress Rehearsal
Friday 6 - 8 p.m. Food Trucks
Located in Lot 40 near the Farm Bureau Pavilion, there will be a food truck for Behind the Scenes Day attendees and Fashion’s Night Out guests to enjoy.
Friday 7 - 9 p.m. Fashion’s Night Out
Ring in the eve of The Fashion Show with the announcement of this year’s Fashion Show scholarship winners. Student designers, directors and their committee members will be highlighted.
Awards will be presented at 8 p.m.
Saturday 7 p.m. The Fashion Show 2022: Resurgence Event
Come to Stephens Auditorium to see all of the hard work student designers and directors have put in to The Fashion Show 2022. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The show will start promptly at 7 p.m.
Tickets are required and must be purchased at the Iowa State Center Box Office or Ticketmaster.
