In anticipation of The Fashion Show 2021, Iowa State’s Fashion Week is now in full swing — kicked off with bumping music and a selfie station. “Selfie Monday,” held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the south lawn of Parks Library, featured a dome-shaped photo op filled with bright, suspended flowers. The selfie station served as an optimal opportunity to get students and faculty excited for the upcoming fashion show through promoting #TFS2021 on social media.
“We kind of have a come and go where people can take photos with our background and get excited about the show, start posting on social media and get people talking about our events this upcoming week,” Genesis Ramos, junior in event management and Fashion Week co-director, said.
The sun was shining bright as Fashion Week committee co-directors and members snapped photos of interested passersby.
“It is really good lighting for pictures today,” Elizabeth Day, senior in apparel, merchandising and design and Fashion Week co-director said. She went on to later say, “We’re getting all different types of students here because it’s right in front of the library so a lot of people who aren’t involved in The Fashion Show are also seeing this and taking pictures.”
The station included a posted sign listing other Fashion Week events being held across campus students have the opportunity to participate in.
“I would say all of our [Fashion Week] events are pretty different so they’ll pull in different groups of people because everybody has different interests,” Lauren Niehm, senior in apparel, merchandising and design and Fashion Week co-director, said.
During Fashion Week 2021, a variety of both in-person and virtual events are being held in preparation for the metamorphosis-themed runway show — taking place at 7 p.m. April 16 and 17 at Reiman Gardens. Follow @isufashionshow on social media handles to stay up to date on events and happenings or check out the website for show viewing options.
