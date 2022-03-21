The 90s aesthetic has resurfaced and so has the iconic bouncy blowout. Embody the 90s fluffy hair like Cher from “Clueless” in the comfort of your own home.
As a broke college student, I look for the best products in the drugstore and discover what products are worth the splurge. Additional tips from an expert hairstylist to make your home blowout go from standard to salon quality.
Step One: Clean and Polished
Start fresh in the shower with your favorite shampoo and conditioner. Choose the right shampoo and conditioner for you based on your hair type to promote healthy hair. Hairstylist Jessica Scharpenter recommends SEVEN haircare products for nourished clean hair. To reap the benefits and absorb products, it’s important to “give a good scalp massage during shampoo and condition,” Scharpenter said.
Step Two: Healthy Haircare
Post-shower, it’s critical to add moisture and hydration to your hair before heat styling. The SheaMoisture Leave-In Conditioner is great for both the price and the benefits. The milky texture and creamy coconut scent make this hydrating mist a dream for fighting frizz and detangling hair for only $11.99 at your local drugstore. Next, the SheaMoisture Argan Oil for $10.99 can be applied to clean detangled hair. This cult favorite oil promotes smooth and shiny hair. Added bonus: works wonders for your skin too.
Step Three: Air Dry
To minimize heat damage on your hair, it’s best to air dry your hair until roughly 70 percent dry. Depending on how long your hair takes to air dry, you could do your makeup, grab a snack or watch a show in the meantime.
Step Four: Heat Protection
Protect your hair from heat in a spritz. Tried and true is the Aveda heat relief thermal protector and conditioning mist; For $32, it’s worth every penny. Shake and spray product directly onto hair and brush through to evenly distribute the product. Encourages soft silky hair during and after heat styling. With the fresh sweet aroma, you’ll have heads turning with this sweet scent.
Step Five: Head Over Heels for Volume
Expert hairstylist recommends drying your roots before using a blow dry brush. “Flip the head upside down and blow dry it that way because it’s the easiest way to get volume from home,” Scharpenter said. If you’re feeling extra, add the SEVEN CUBICA Mousse foam for $30, recommended by Scharpenter. Those with finer hair types can boost their volume with an additional mousse.
Step Six: Section and Style
Once you’ve blow dried your roots for volume and chosen your blow dry brush, it’s time to section off chunks of hair for styling. Section your hair off in thirds and start with the bottom section. Depending on your hair type, you could have more or fewer sections. Scharpenter said, “Round brushing in sections for added volume and movement,” is best.
Step Seven: Blow Dry Brush Tool
Blow dry brushes are all the rage on TikTok, especially the viscous battle between the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler and its dupes. The Dyson Airwrap isn’t all it’s cracked up to be for $549.99. The heat damage and risk of hair breakage is similar to other blow dry brushes even with the costly price. Professional hairstylist warns consumers to follow the Dyson Airwrap directions because ,“you want airflow to go down your hair strand and not up,” Scharpenter said.
All blow dry brushes are designed to easily give yourself a blowout, but the determining factor for most comes down to price. Eliminate the stress of breaking the bank and the hassle of holding a round brush and hairdryer with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for only $59.99. The unique oval shape instantly volumizes hair and curls the ends for a salon style blowout.
Professional hairstylist supports blow dryer brushes for DIY home blowouts. “It’s easier for people at home to use a blow dryer brush, but you just have to be careful and use a heat protectant because it’s so close to the hair,” Scharpenter said.
Keep the Revlon brush on the cool or low heat setting to reduce heat damage with a heat protectant, of course.
Step Eight: Jumbo Roll
Make volume last for days with the Amazon Jumbo Hair Rollers for only $18.89. Roll sections up to the top of your head after using the blow dry brush. Pin rollers in place with the alligator clips (included) and set in place for at least 30 minutes. Twist and unroll the hair rollers for bouncy fluffy hair.
Step Nine : Sleek and Shine
For just $21 tame your blowout with the Sebastian Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray. Spray for a strong hold that lasts all day even in humidity to complete your DIY salon-worthy blowout for less.
