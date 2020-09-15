Slip dress modeled by Sierra Hoeger (3)

Since slip dresses are usually a thin material, it makes it easy to tuck into most pants. Wearing it as a shirt can make it a little more casual.
Slip dress modeled by Vailea Bohnne (2)

Wearing the dress as a shirt with a skirt is a great way to dress it down but still keep the look girly. 

Slip dresses are great to style and super versatile. You can probably find a really unique dress in the lingerie and pajama section of Goodwill and The Salvation Army if you look. If you have lacey slip dresses or old lingerie sitting in the back of your closet, give it a new life with these style tips.

1. Wear it as a shirt or dress

Slip dress modeled by Sydney Novak (3)

Wearing it as a dress is an obvious but cute way to style any slip dress.

An obvious style is to wear the dress plain. The slip dress might pair well with printed or colored tights and can be dressed up or down depending on the shoes you go with. A silk dress is easy to tuck into pants without being too bulky. Tying it over a bralette or camisole and wearing it with a skirt or shorts can make for a super casual but trendy look.

2. Layer something over it

Slip dress modeled by Sierra Hoeger

Styling a slip dress by layering something over it can often make the look flirtier and more fun.
Slip dress modeled by Sydney Novak (2)

Wearing the dress under something like a shirt can make it a little less feminine and change the look a lot depending on the shirt you pair it with.

One of the easiest ways to style a slip dress is by layering a shirt, jacket or even another dress over it. This can take your outfit in a lot of different directions depending completely on what you use to layer. Layering a cropped shirt over it can give it a dressier look, but a graphic tee might make it a little more casual. A leather jacket or mesh overlay makes it a little more feminine and flirty. 

3. Layer something under it

Slip dress modeled by Sierra Hoeger (2)

Wearing the dress over something else can make the dress easier to style for different seasons.
Slip dress modeled by Sydney Novak

Layering a collared shirt underneath a dress can give it a more structured look.

A collared shirt underneath the dress can give the dress a more put together, even preppy look. This can all be balanced with the shoes and accessories you style with. Layering with a monochromatic color scheme or mixing prints will give your outfit a really fun, younger look. Using a turtleneck can also make the dress more appropriate for fall and winter weather.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.