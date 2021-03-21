Hailey Bieber has become widely recognized as a fashion icon for the past few years. She has mastered the model-off-duty look and always goes for comfy but chic looks. Her street style look is the perfect blend of edgy and athletic.
Colors
Usually, you can catch Bieber sporting lots of neutrals. She’s frequently dressed in a monochromatic look. However, she is not afraid to sport a pop of color or a bold print from time to time. Adding a pop of color or print to a monochromatic outfit is very eye-catching and daring.
Textures
Bieber incorporates a variety of leather textures in her daily looks. She’s known for wearing lots of different leather pieces. Bieber has worn leather booties and knee-high boots. A staple for Bieber is an oversized leather jacket. Paired with a crop top or hoodie underneath and any pants to match, the outfit comes together and is polished.
Closet staples
A lot of Bieber’s closet staples are inspired by the '90s trends. She’s often wearing oversized crewnecks paired with biker shorts. Straight leg, high-rise, Levi jeans are pretty much the only denim you’ll find in Bieber’s closet. Oversized matching sweatsuit sets are a common theme throughout her looks. Adding a long coat or blazer makes sweatsuit sets more formal and dressy. There are many dupes to get her look without breaking the bank:
Accessories
Bieber is known for wearing oversized accessories that make a bold statement to any outfit. You can always see her Jennifer Fisher Jewelry gold chunky hoops and Celine black cat-eye sunglasses. Continuing with the oversized theme, Bieber is seen wearing any chunky sneaker/trainer tennis shoes. Her famous Rolex gold watch adds to her look. In warmer weather, she’s often wearing baseball hats, which is a casual way to spice up an outfit or hide second-day hair. These accessory staples are sleek and can dress up any outfit.
If you are trying to mock Bieber’s style, these are the places to start. Keep your style minimalist but not too laid back.
