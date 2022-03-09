Stuck in Ames for spring break? Try out these tips on how to have an enjoyable staycation right here in Ames.
Check out some local coffee shops
Ames is home to many local coffee shops. Check out one (or many) this spring break for an early morning wake up or afternoon pick-me-up.
Cafe Diem:
Venture over to downtown Ames and try some coffee from Cafe Diem. Along with coffee-based drinks, Cafe Diem also has a food menu and a variety of pastries.
Morning Bell Coffee Roasters
Morning Bell Coffee Roasters is another must try coffee shop located in downtown Ames.
The minimalist, modern feel makes Morning Bell the perfect spot to catch up with friends over break. Once you are done with your coffee, you can even make your way over to Back Alley Houseplants, which is located right next door. In addition to handcrafted drinks, Morning Bell also sells their fresh roasted coffee in store, and it’s available to be shipped.
Stomping Grounds
Located right on Welch Avenue, Stomping Grounds is a convenient spot for students living close to campus. Stomping Grounds has a large variety of coffee drinks, and also a full food menu—making it a great brunch spot to try out this spring break.
Clouds
Looking for great vibes and great coffee? Then you need to check out Clouds.
Clouds is located at the very top of Legacy Tower. The cafe is covered in floor to ceiling windows, giving you a full view of campus. What’s better than coffee and a view?
Cafe Milo
If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of campus town, check out Cafe Milo. Located in West Ames, Cafe Milo is home to specialty coffee drinks as well as a breakfast and lunch menu.
Go thrifting
Thrifting is an easy and fun way to kill time over spring break, especially with the large selection of thrift and secondhand stores Ames has to offer.
When it’s time to conquer your spring break shopping fix—check out these stores.
Overflow Thrift Store
Overflow is a local thrift store with two Ames locations. No matter what you are shopping for, Overflow has a large assortment of goods to satisfy your needs.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Family Store is a huge thrift store located on Lincoln Way. With their large location, Salvation Army houses a lot of inventory. You can definitely spend a lot of time here trying to get the best finds—so save it for a day where you don’t have a lot of other plans.
Take in Nature
Reiman Gardens
Nothing encapsulates spring more than blooming flowers. So, what better place to spend some time over spring break than Reiman Gardens? Reiman Gardens houses 17 acres of gardens, a butterfly house and more. As an added bonus—Iowa State students get in for free!
Reiman Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ada Hayden Park
Bask in the spring weather by taking a stroll at Ada Hayden Park. Situated around a lake, this park has incredible views from every angle. The park offers multiple trails perfect for walking, running or biking.
Do a wine tasting (21+)
If you and your friends are all stuck in Ames for break, take a group outing to Prairie Moon Winery for a wine tasting.
Prairie Moon Winery is a beautiful winery located right here in Ames. With a wine tasting room where you and your friends can try a variety of wines, you are destined to have a good time. They also host some fun events that are open to the public—so be on the lookout!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.