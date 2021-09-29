For many college students, cooking can be time-consuming, expensive and difficult. This simple and cheap recipe will save your budget and your time.
Food inspiration is not always straightforward but this dish is a great source of protein and fiber.
It can be expensive to continuously go out to eat or make decent meals. These burrito bowls can last up to three to five days in the fridge after initial preparation. They are even tasty cold if you don’t have time. Heating them up gives the best results, though.
Burrito bowls are customizable and many ingredients might already be in your pantry. There are many possibilities with this recipe for creativity so do not be afraid to try new things!
First, prepare the ingredients and gather all of the supplies needed.
Start with boiling water for the rice. While you wait, slice lettuce into strips and dice the tomatoes. Drain the liquid from both the canned corn and black beans.
Next, place one pound of ground beef into a 10-inch pan, breaking up the meat into smaller pieces until brown, for seven to 10 minutes. After the water is boiling, add the rice and reduce the heat to simmer. Cover for approximately 15 minutes.
You can warm the black beans and corn in a pan as well. Put it on medium to low heat and stir until tender.
Place all cooked ingredients into a Tupperware container, or eat right away.
Dress up the bowl with as many additional ingredients as you would like. For a personal touch add lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream and lime juice.
Put the rest into the fridge for a quick meal the rest of the week. You could even get crazy and put it on a tortilla.
Burrito Bowl Recipe
Approximate cost - $7.60
Prep Time - 10 min
Cook time - 20 min
Total Time - 30 Min
Servings - 4
Ingredients:
1lb Ground Beef - $4.99
1 can of corn - $0.64
1 can of black beans - $0.69
1 Box of Rice-A-Roni - $1.28
Optional:
Tomatoes - $0.45
Lettuce - $1.68
Lime - 3/$2.00
Avocado - $0.99
Salsa -$3.99
Cheese - 2.79
Substitutes:
Chicken - $2.79
