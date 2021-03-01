Eating vegan can seem like a major challenge to some when so many foods have animal byproducts in them. Even dipping sauces and salad dressings can become very restrictive. Here are some ways to still enjoy your favorite sauces.
Vegan mayonnaise
1 cup of oil
½ cup of soy milk
2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
½ tablespoon salt
Before blending, make sure the oil and milk are the same temperature.
Combine in a blender and chill before serving.
- Yum Yum sauce
1 cup of vegan mayonnaise
1 ½ tablespoon tomato paste or ketchup
½ tablespoon maple syrup
2 teaspoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon paprika
Combine these ingredients, adding a little water to thin consistency if needed.
Chill before serving.
Chipotle sauce
½ cup vegan mayonnaise
2-4 teaspoon sauce from can of Chipotle peppers in adobo
1 ½ tablespoon lime juice
2 teaspoon agave
salt to taste
Combine all ingredients and serve.
McDonald’s Big Mac sauce
½ cup of vegan mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon garlic
¼ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon white sugar
2 teaspoon yellow mustard
1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
Combine all ingredients and chill before serving.
Vegan cream cheese
1 14-ounce package extra firm tofu
½ cup refined coconut oil, melted
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon nutritional yeast
1 teaspoon salt
Start by pressing your tofu and drying off as much water as possible. Crumble tofu into pieces.
Combine the ingredients and blend.
Add any desired flavors or toppings like chopped berries, chives or seasoning and chill before serving.
Eliminating animal byproducts from your diet isn’t always an easy thing to do, but a great way to start is by making small adjustments. Making vegan sauces to replace your old ones is a great place to start.
