With winter fast approaching, no one wants to be living in a cold, stale room.
Adding decor to make your space feel warm and homey is an easy way to lift your spirits when the weather is frightful.
Here are some easy ways to make your room more cozy for the colder months.
Buy a knit throw blanket
Adding a chunky knit throw blanket to your bed is a super simple way to make your room feel cozy. Not to mention, it is super practical for those chilly nights when you need an extra blanket.
This one from Target is a perfect example of a knit blanket that would warm up your space, however, any throw blanket would do.
Hang Christmas lights
Holiday decorations are in full swing, making it the perfect time to buy Christmas lights to string in your room.
There are many ways you can go about adding lights to your room. You can hang them on the wall, wrap them around your bedpost, or anywhere you see fit.
There are many color options to choose from, however if you are aiming for the ultimate cozy feel, warm white lights might be the way to go.
Add a rug
Adding a shaggy area rug is a simple way to make your room feel a million times warmer. They are also nice for warming your feet during the brisk fall and winter mornings.
Fuzzy area rugs are pretty easy to find online. This one from Amazon is affordable and would add some coziness to a room of any size.
Get a wax warmer
A wax warmer is a great way to cozy up your room with delightful scents while abiding by dorm and apartment policies.
A wax warmer heats up wax melts to emit fragrance with no flame. You can find them at many major retailers including Target and Walmart. Wax melts are also easy to find and come in a variety of scents.
Use a fuzzy body pillow cover
A body pillow is a college essential, and an easy way to make one even better for the colder days ahead is by adding a fuzzy cover.
Target has many body pillow options, including this sherpa one. It comes in a variety of colors and allows you to have cozy comfort for only $11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.