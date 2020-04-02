Aries: You may feel confusion around communication in your life soon. Practice keeping lines of communication clear and open with your loved ones.
Taurus: Everyone seems to be in a huge rush lately and you feel obligated to take the fastest path. Don’t be confined by time, your process can’t be rushed.
Gemini: Lately, you may feel like you’re putting all the work into certain relationships. While you feel like they deserve a second chance, realize you’ll have to make a decision some time.
Cancer: Don’t let others make you feel held back. Focus on the people who encourage your growth. They are the ones who will get you where you’re meant to be.
Leo: You’ve been feeling a very strong force of indecisive nature around you lately. Don’t let it get to you, just because others are lost, doesn’t mean you are too.
Virgo: Don’t let people convince you to take the easy way out. You value quality over quantity, don’t be ashamed of it.
Libra: You’ve been receiving exciting news lately, but you’re not allowed to share it to the world yet. Don’t worry, you should feel honored to be in the know.
Scorpio: Don’t take criticism too harshly today. If you feel like staying in today, don’t let someone convince you otherwise. Trust your gut.
Sagittarius: You may have felt like throwing a curveball lately. Do it, the time has never been better. If things go wrong, you have time to recover.
Capricorn: Connections in your life are blooming, don’t be afraid to embrace it. You have focused on putting up walls, but now it’s time to tear them down.
Aquarius: The friendly joking between you and another may be walking a thin line. Don’t be practicing low blows, leave that to someone with nothing better to do.
Pisces: You’ve been having issues in relationships lately, be reassured in knowing you can trust them. Don’t be afraid of losing them.
