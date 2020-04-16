Social distancing has given people a lot of time to think, but don't act too rashly on these new emotions and feelings. Check out your horoscopes first.
Aries: You’ve noticed some of your emotional walls breaking down recently, especially for a specific someone. This isn’t a bad thing, you’re becoming more vulnerable. Embrace it!
Taurus: You might find yourself receiving upgrades in status lately, especially financially. While it is definitely a good thing, don’t let this new status get to your head too much.
Gemini: Group projects may not always be easy for you, but it might be the safest bet right now. Take this time to learn to work alongside others. After all, teamwork makes the dream work.
Cancer: You’re a people pleaser, we’ve always known that, but don’t let other people be the only ones receiving your good energy. Save some for yourself, take care of you.
Leo: Take a new path today, you never know where it will lead you! New ideas are coming your way, be open to them.
Virgo: Don’t hold back for anybody, if there’s something you want to say, say it! The universe will reward you for expressing yourself more daringly.
Libra: It’s time to change things up. Go on a walk, go exploring, either way you need to get out of your usual space and try out a new one.
Scorpio: You’ve always been different, so it won’t be a surprise to you that following everyone else’s path isn’t a good idea. Embrace who you are and follow your own path.
Sagittarius: Your friends feel they aren’t receiving enough time from you. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, think of it as them expressing their love to you, they always want you around.
Capricorn: You have the great ideas, now it’s time to act on them. Be confident and assert your dominance, it’s time to let everyone know what you’re really capable of.
Aquarius: Everything seems impossible lately, but don’t let your frustration get the best of you. You’ve got this, you just have to put your mind to it.
Pisces: You may find yourself thinking about past decisions today, but don’t doubt yourself on them! Your past choices have made you who you are today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.