Weekend Voices
Horoscopes according to astrology.com, edited for length by Sierra Hoeger.
Aries March 21 - April 19
When you are showered with compliments, try to accept them graciously. Be grateful for the fact the people around you have the sense to see how wonderful you are, and thank them for it. You have to get used to people telling you how great you are, because it's only going to happen more often as the days go by.
Taurus April 20 - May20
The sudden realization of the amount of work you have to do this week could throw a lesser person into a panic, but not you. The strong warrior inside of you knows you can do this and can do it well. No task is too tough for you, and no deadline is too soon.
Gemini May 21 - June 20
There will be some money coming into your life today, but it could create misunderstandings if you're not careful. It's wonderful that you might want to be generous with friends, but it might come off to them like you're showing off. So hold off and be sensitive to the fact money might be an issue for them right now. You can show your affection in another way.
Cancer June 21 - July 22
Do yourself a favor and start the day with a thorough evaluation of what needs to be done and how you are going to go do it. Making a plan doesn't necessarily have to kill any chance of spontaneity; it just lays out a nice road map for you to follow. Keep it simple and pace yourself.
Leo July 23 - Aug. 22
Think about what you can do for someone rather than what you can gift them. New ideas should pop into your head by the end of the day, so do not worry about falling short when it comes time to show them how much you care about them. Express your feelings in a way that features more genuine emotion than anything from a store could.
Virgo Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
You have the wonderful gift of fresh perspective today, so take another look at the problems you've been having in your life lately. They will look nowhere near as gigantic as they looked yesterday. Most of them are fairly simple to solve.
Libra Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
You have only just scratched the surface on a new endeavor. Keep digging today and you could uncover the whole thing. Acting in the moment is important today —spontaneous energy will feed new ideas and encourage everything to keep going in the right direction. This is going to happen.
Scorpio Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
The exercise you really need doesn't revolve around working out and getting sweaty. It revolves around using your imagination and making something unique with it. Move your creative muscles as often as you can today, in as many ways as you can. It doesn't take much to add more fun to life.
Sagittarius Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
If you think of playing hard to get with your crush, think again. There is far too much going on in their life at the moment. You either have to wait until their life calms down, or make the first move and let them know you'd like them to make time for you. Keep in mind you might be getting a lot busier soon.
Capricorn Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
You can't let yourself take anything too seriously today. Even if you're taking a big exam, going on an important job interview or trying to charm a first date, you have to remember to keep it loose and relaxed. Don’t focus on what you don't have and instead enjoy what you do have.
Aquarius Jan. 2 - Feb. 18
Be careful not to let the introduction of someone cute fog your mind and keep you from having a realistic view of who they are as a person. Listen to your common sense, not your heart. Find out what mutual friends think about this person.
Pisces Feb. 19 - March 20
Whether you are looking for changes in yourself or in someone else, you have to be more patient and realistic about how quickly things can happen. What used to be simple isn't so simple any more. There are more people involved, and more feelings that could get hurt. Let things unfold the way they will, and the results will be better.
New to Netflix
Dec. 13
"6 Underground" — Netflix Original
Dec. 15
"A Family Man"
"Dil Dhadakne Do"
"Karthik Calling Karthik"
Events
Friday
"Black Lives Matter: Fashion, Liberation and the Fight for Freedom" exhibit — All day, Ames Public Library
WinterFest at the Arboretum — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iowa Arboretum, Madrid
North Grand Farmers’ Indoor Holiday Market — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Grand Mall, Ames
Michael Londra’s Celtic Christmas — 7 to 9 p.m., Ames City Auditorium (Music)
"Anon(ymous)" — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Fisher Theater (Theater)
Saturday
"Black Lives Matter: Fashion, Liberation and the Fight for Freedom" exhibit – All day, Ames Public Library
North Grand Farmers’ Indoor Holiday Market — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Grand Mall, Ames
10th Annual TUBACHRISTMAS — 11 to 11:50 a.m., Ames City Auditorium
The Nutcracker — 1:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Stephens Auditorium
Anon(ymous) — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Fisher Theater (Theater)
Sunday
North Grand Farmers’ Indoor Holiday Market — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Grand Mall, Ames
"Black Lives Matter: Fashion, Liberation and the Fight for Freedom" exhibit — All day, Ames Public Library
WinterFest at the Arboretum — Noon to 4 p.m., Iowa Arboretum, Madrid
"Anon(ymous)" — 7 to 9 p.m., Fisher Theater (Theater)
"The Nutcracker" — 7 p.m., Stephens Auditorium
Release of the Week
"Origami Angel" — Somewhere City
In 2019, Midwest emo is still going strong. With Origami Angel’s new album “Somewhere City,” the duo proves that there is still more ground to be covered, and the proof is in the album’s details. The album is a culmination of a series of Pokemon-themed EPs the band has released throughout their career.
While the genre Midwest emo is often times self-pitying in its lyrics, it seems as if Origami Angel is offering a helping hand to their dedicated fan base on “Somewhere City,” speaking of self improvement and self actualization. It’s a different and universally appreciable vibe and is a promising moment for the up and coming band’s career.
New Music Friday
Harry Styles – "Fine Line"
Smokepurpp – "Deadstar 2"
Stormzy – "Heavy is the Head"
Duster – "Duster"
The Free Nationals – "The Free Nationals"
Kaytranada – "Bubba"
American Football – "Year One Demos"
Robert Plant – "Digging Deep"
