Events in Ames, Des Moines and at Iowa State
Friday
Andersen Coates & EllieMae — 7:30 p.m., Burgie’s Coffee & Tea, Ames (Music)
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change — 7:30 p.m., ACTORS Studio, Ames (Theater)
The Envy Corps — 7 p.m., The Maintenance Shop, Ames (Music)
Band Extravaganza — 7:30 p.m., Stephens Auditorium, Ames (Music)
Number The Stars — 7 p.m., Black Box Theater, Ames (Theater)
Volcano Boys & Strong Like Bear — 10 p.m., The Angry Irishmen, Ames (Music)
Cyclone Cinema: The Lion King — 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Carver Hall, Ames (Film)
Saturday
Cyclone Cinema: The Lion King — 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Carver Hall, Ames (Film)
Number The Stars — 2 p.m., Black Box Theater, Ames (Theater)
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change — 7:30 p.m., ACTORS Studio, Ames (Theater)
Sunday
Number The Stars — 2 p.m., Black Box Theater, Ames (Theater)
The Very Hungry Caterpillar — 3 p.m., Stephens Auditorium, Ames (Theater)
Cyclone Cinema: The Lion King — 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Carver Hall, Ames (Film)
Next Week (Monday - Thursday)
Jazz Night, featuring Fat Sky – Wednesday, 8 p.m., The London Underground, Ames (Music)
New Movies In Theaters this weekend
"Ford V Ferrari"
North Grand Cinema times: Friday and Saturday
11:30 a.m.
2:35 p.m.
6:15 p.m.
9:20 p.m.
Cinemark Movies 12 times: Fri. Nov. 15 and Sat. Nov. 16
11:30 a.m.
3:00 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
10:00 p.m.
"Charlie’s Angels"
North Grand Cinema times: Friday and Saturday
11:40 a.m.
2:10 p.m.
4:40 p.m.
7:10 p.m.
9:40 p.m.
Cinemark Movies 12 times: Friday and Saturday
10:30 a.m.
1:30 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
New Music Friday
Celine Dion – “Courage”
DJ Shadow – “Out Pathetic Age”
Lil Peep – “Everybody’s Everything”
Milky Chance – “Mind The Moon”
Tei Shi – “La Linda”
Release of the Week
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson — “Still Young” (EP)
Tuesday marked the 74th birthday of legendary singer/songwriter Neil Young, and unlikely celebrators Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson released a four-song EP of covers as a tribute. Formerly of DIY punk band Bomb The Music Industry!, the duo sparsely dips into the style of chilled out folk tunes. Instead of turning Neil Young’s classic up to punk rock speed, Stevenson and Rosenstock render mostly faithful covers, and in the process, highlight how punk rock the spirit of Neil Young is.
