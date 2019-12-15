This is Weekend Voices, Iowa State's source for events happening both this week and over winter break, movies being released throughout December and January, new releases in the world of music throughout December and January as well as a brief 2020 horoscope.
Events
WinterFest at the Arboretum
— Through Dec. 22, weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Sundays noon to 4 p.m., Iowa Arboretum, Madrid
Monday Dec. 16
— "Black Lives Matter: Fashion, Liberation and the Fight for Freedom" exhibit, All day, Ames Public Library
— Mucky Duck Quiz Night, 8 to 10 p.m., The Mucky Duck Pub Ames
Wednesday Dec. 18
— Heart of Iowa Senior Band Holiday Show, 1 p.m., North Grand Mall
— Jazz Night, 8 p.m., London Underground
Sunday Dec. 22
— A Magical Cirque Christmas, 6 p.m., Stephens Auditorium
Monday Dec. 23
— Mucky Duck Quiz Night, 8 to 10 p.m., The Mucky Duck Pub Ames
Monday January 6
— Mucky Duck Quiz Night, 8 to 10 p.m., The Mucky Duck Pub Ames
Movie releases
Nothing to do, but sick of being stuck at home? Get out of the house and catch one of these movies hitting theaters during winter break.
Dec. 13
— "Jumanji: The Next Level"
— "Bombshell"
— "Uncut Gems"
Dec. 20
— "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
— "Cats"
Dec. 25
— "Spies In Disguise"
— "Little Women"
— "1917"
Jan. 3
— "The Grudge"
Jan. 10
— "My Spy"
Music releases
Looking for something to jam to? Here are some albums releasing over Finals Week and break.
Dec. 16
— Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - "Watchmen OST Vol. 3"
Dec. 25
— Kanye West - "Jesus Is Born"
Jan. 3
— Stabbing Westward - "Dead & Gone EP"
Jan. 10
— Apocalyptica - "Cell-0"
— Beach Slang - "The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City"
— Circa Waves - "Happy"
— Field Music - "Making A New World"
— Kesha - "High Road"
— Poppy - "I Disagree"
— Selena Gomez - "Rare"
Horoscopes
The 2010s are coming to a close, opening up for some major changes in the next year and decade. Here are your horoscopes for winter break and ringing in the new year.
According to Cosmopolitan, edited for clarity and length by Sierra Hoeger and Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez.
Aries (March 21 - April 19) Your biggest transit of the year will be Jan. 12, when Saturn and Pluto will be in the same zodiac spot, creating large changes in your chart’s career zone. In the middle of Aries season, Jupiter, the planet of luck, also meets Pluto, encouraging you to make moves and achieve your goals, specifically at work.
Work your hardest, because come Mars Retrograde in the fall, you will feel extremely lazy. But don’t worry, by the end of 2020 you’ll bounce right back when Jupiter and Saturn meet in Aquarius.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Saturn and Pluto’s conjunction in January is pushing you to question everything. Right after Spring, Saturn will enter Aquarius, so expect more responsibilities at work — but this will not come without rewards.
By the end of the year, your hustling and the people you’ve met along the way will inspire you to become more involved, whether it be socially, politically or what have you. A good bonus is you will end the year feeling well-rounded, mature and successful. Enjoy the growth.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20) More often than not, commitment is an issue for you. But this year, it’s all about growing out of that. At first, you’re resisting settling down with a new job, but by April, you'll learn the value of dedicating yourself to something or someone. Then just before Gemini season, on May 13, Venus goes into retrograde in your sign, making you relearn everything you thought you knew about relationships.
The eclipses in June will also turn bonds — with your friends, significant other and coworkers — upside down, so expect major changes in the people you surround yourself with.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22) “New year, new you” will feel very literal for you in 2020. Jan. 12 — when Saturn and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn — is a big transit of your year, affecting your relationship chart. If you’re dealing with toxic relationships, this is a time to find better ones. The important people in your life can impact you majorly, especially how you see and express yourself.
In November, Jupiter and Pluto will team up to make sure your romantic relationships are on track. By the end of December, Jupiter will enter your chart’s commitment zone.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) At the beginning of the year, your health will need more attention, and you’ll know it’s time to focus on yourself. Practice self care to minimize the craziness that 2020 will bring. In March, Saturn will enter Aquarius, your chart’s relationship sector, and Venus Retrograde will hit May 13 through June 25 in your friendship zone.
If you notice toxicity in your relationships, now is the time to cut them off. If you feel anxiety of the unknown, don’t worry, the storm won’t be as disastrous as you expect. Plus, Dec. 21 will bring a moment of realization that you’ve been waiting for.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) In January, your life is winning an extreme makeover — but it’s not going to be easy. You soon learn that hustling to present the most likable version of yourself is actually really bad for you deep down. Holding back keeps you from getting the promotions, relationships and friendships you want, so this year is about putting yourself first and claiming your space. Once you start feeling like a whole person again, your social life gets better too.
In summer, some major eclipses inspire you to start asking for the things you want but before thought were “too much.” If anybody is tough enough to handle any repercussions, it’s you.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) You’ve got a big move coming up, and spectacular things will happen once you settle in. That said, expect to put romance on the back burner — spring’s Venus Retrograde will have you believing love is dead — because you need to focus on your family, job and individual needs right now.
However, by the end of the year, the Mars Retrograde in your relationships zone will end, and Jupiter and Saturn will team up in your romance zone. Your love life will have strong potential, but by then you’ll just be happy being a strong, independent person.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) 2020 is breaking down all those walls you’re known for building. Saturn moves into Aquarius in March, starting a new cycle in your life to focus on your home, family and any other foundational parts of your life. You’re starting to to rely on others more, which is perfectly OK — pour out your feelings.
Mars Retrograde will make you feel unmotivated with your work and fitness, but take this time to focus on your health.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The start of the year teaches you that being more careful with your finances is something you should try. In March, Saturn — planet of restraint — enters Aquarius, which means you’re learning to sprinkle even more self-control onto your life. You’ll be rewriting your brain to be more organized — sounds boring, but you need it.
In May, Venus Retrograde signals breakups while you reconfigure how you connect with others, and the Nov. 10 lunar eclipse clears out any leftover relationships that have hit their expiration dates. Don’t stress out: two weeks later, a solar eclipse sparks something major, giving you good feels again.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Get ready — January’s lunar eclipse in Cancer is taking out the trash in your chart’s zone of relationships. Saturn enters Aquarius in March, adding structure to the way you approach getting that bread. It’s also helping you challenge your morals in a more progressive way by listening to other viewpoints and giving people more benefit of the doubt.
To go along with all this change, June’s solar eclipse in Cancer brings new people into your life, with whom you can build stronger, healthier relationships. Finally, in December, lucky Jupiter and serious Saturn team up in Aquarius, so you’re getting major rewards for all this year’s works.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) This is going to be a good one. In March, Saturn enters your sign, helping to strengthen relationships, improve your home life and upgrade your career. So basically a crash course in Adulting 101. And in May, Venus Retrograde stirs up your chart’s romance sector, making you rework who and what you want from relationships.
You’re evolving as an individual, so it makes sense that you need everyone in your life to catch up. Once lucky Jupiter teams up with Saturn in your sign in December, you’ll feel blessed by their combined energy and finish turning into a new and improved 2.0 version of yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) The beginning of 2020 focuses on your chart’s zones of friendships and lovers. An eclipse plus the rough conjunction between Saturn and Pluto is pulling all kinds of people away. It’s OK, because every bad friend and toxic relationship you lose gets replaced by people who support you in ways your exes could never.
In May, Venus goes retrograde, so your relationships with your family and roommates get a little unhinged, but luckily, those new friends swoop in to help save the day. Still, even with all this going on, the central focus will be on you and your goals, so be sure to spend plenty of time on your own too.
