The Hooters restaurant franchise is under criticism after employees questioned their new uniform policies on TikTok.
Servers who work at Hooters posted videos on TikTok showing the new shorts they were expected to wear while working. The concern is that the shorts are too short and are "like underwear."
The shorts are short, black spandex pants that expose a large portion of the lower buttocks. The previous company standard style was longer and exposed less skin.
Hooters is a national restaurant chain known for hiring female, traditionally attractive servers they call "Hooters Girls." The traditional uniforms are sexual in nature and often put the servers' bodies on display to customers. The namesake of the company is a euphemism for women's breasts.
Hooters chains belong to one of two businesses: the Original Hooters Group and Hooters of America. The different groups have different responses to the uniform outcry.
NBC News reported that the Original Hooters Group will not change its uniform policy to include the shorter shorts.
Hooters of America said to NBC News, "The new uniforms were the result of a collaboration with Hooters Girls...These uniforms have been worn for months in several Texas markets and have received overwhelmingly favorable reviews from both Hooters Girls and customers."
Hooters of America updated their statement to NBC News, saying that they would provide employees with the option between the shorter shorts and the previous style.
In the past, Hooters employees reported that they are required by company policy to wear their hair in certain styles, buy their own nylon tights and wear approved makeup styles.
Many of the TikTok videos posted by employees depicts women trying on the shorts over leggings to display just how much the new shorts bare.
Hooters of American said to NBC News in a press statement that it "...appreciates the feedback, both positive and negative, regarding a more accommodating and inclusive image policy on tattoos, jewelry, nails, hairstyles as well as new uniform options."
"Another video, posted by user @ggnguyen, has more than 3 million likes and has been viewed more than 16.8 million times. She captioned the video, 'What's that supposed to fit?!?'" read Yahoo News.
Many employees on TikTok said they will continue to work for Hooters despite the shorts controversy.
