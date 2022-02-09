Want to get your valentine a meaningful gift without spending too much money? Here are three DIY gifts that you can make that will show your love without breaking the bank.
DIY Gumball Machine
This cute gift is quick and easy to make and fun to decorate. It’s the perfect gift for our valentine with a sweet tooth because you can fill it with all their favorite candy.
What you’ll need:
Plastic flower pot
Felt hearts
Acrylic paint
Candy jar (plastic or glass)
Hot glue gun and glue
Lots of candy
Instructions:
Paint the lid of the candy jar to match the color of the flower pot
Glue the jar to bottom of the flower pot
Decorate the flower pot with the felt hearts
Load up the candy!
DIY Candy Vase
This gift is for that valentine who loves chocolate! Though the chocolate won’t last long, the flowers sure will.
What you’ll need:
Foam block
Fake roses
Mini Hershey’s chocolate bars
Hershey’s Kisses
Hot glue gun and glue
Instructions:
Glue the Hershey’s bars to the foam block
Glue Hershey’s Kisses to the middle of the roses
Stick the roses into the foam block
DIY Rose Pallet
If you want a decorative gift that your valentine can show off all year round, this is the perfect gift to make. This is also great to make if you really want to make it decorative.
What you’ll need:
Two mini wood pallets
Rope or twine
Mini jar or bucket
Fake roses
Hot glue gun and glue
Candy or foam block
Instructions:
Glue the wood pallets together (you can decorate them if you like)
Wrap the rope/twine around what you choose to put the flowers in (you can decorate it as well if you prefer)
Use the hot glue to secure the rope/twine to the pallets
Glue rope/twine to what item you choose to put the flowers in
Put a foam block or candy into that item to help keep your flowers propped up
Arrange the roses how you please
