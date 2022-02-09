cover photo

Make this Valentine's Day the best ever with these homemade valentines. 

Want to get your valentine a meaningful gift without spending too much money? Here are three DIY gifts that you can make that will show your love without breaking the bank.

DIY Gumball Machine

Your Valentine will love the final product!

This cute gift is quick and easy to make and fun to decorate. It’s the perfect gift for our valentine with a sweet tooth because you can fill it with all their favorite candy.

What you’ll need:

  • Plastic flower pot

  • Felt hearts

  • Acrylic paint

  • Candy jar (plastic or glass)

  • Hot glue gun and glue

  • Lots of candy

Instructions:

  1. Paint the lid of the candy jar to match the color of the flower pot

  2. Glue the jar to bottom of the flower pot

  3. Decorate the flower pot with the felt hearts

  4. Load up the candy!

DIY Candy Vase

Mix the two best parts of Valentine's Day in one gift: flowers and chocolate!

This gift is for that valentine who loves chocolate! Though the chocolate won’t last long, the flowers sure will.

What you’ll need:

  • Foam block

  • Fake roses

  • Mini Hershey’s chocolate bars

  • Hershey’s Kisses

  • Hot glue gun and glue

Instructions:

  1. Glue the Hershey’s bars to the foam block

  2. Glue Hershey’s Kisses to the middle of the roses

  3. Stick the roses into the foam block

DIY Rose Pallet

Make the traditional Valentine's Day gift of flowers a bit more exciting with this valentine!

If you want a decorative gift that your valentine can show off all year round, this is the perfect gift to make. This is also great to make if you really want to make it decorative. 

What you’ll need:

  • Two mini wood pallets

  • Rope or twine

  • Mini jar or bucket

  • Fake roses

  • Hot glue gun and glue

  • Candy or foam block

Instructions:

  1. Glue the wood pallets together (you can decorate them if you like)

  2. Wrap the rope/twine around what you choose to put the flowers in (you can decorate it as well if you prefer)

  3. Use the hot glue to secure the rope/twine to the pallets

  4. Glue rope/twine to what item you choose to put the flowers in

  5. Put a foam block or candy into that item to help keep your flowers propped up

  6. Arrange the roses how you please

