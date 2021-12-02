Celebrate the holiday season with these drinks inspired by classic winter songs.
It’s the Mimosa Wonderful Time of the Year
This cranberry mimosa is sure to put you in a jolly mood. Commemorate the season with this joyous drink.
Ready in: Less than five minutes
Ingredients:
2 parts cranberry juice
1 part orange liqueur
1 part champagne
Optional:
Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary
Directions:
Pour ingredients into mimosa glass and serve.
Copper Bells
This merry mule is a fun holiday twist for fans of the classic drink. Enjoy this refreshment in your favorite copper mug.
Ready in: Less than five minutes
Ingredients:
2 parts apple cider
2 parts ginger beer
1 part vodka
Optional:
Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks
Directions:
Pour ingredients into a copper mug over ice and serve.
You’re a Sober One Mr. Grinch (non-alcoholic)
For a non-alcoholic holiday choice, try this green punch. This cheerful drink is the perfect way to land you on every guest’s nice list this year.
Ready in: Less than five minutes
Ingredients:
3 parts pineapple juice
2 parts Kool-Aid lemon lime drink mix
2 parts lemon-lime soda
Optional:
Garnish with sliced strawberries
Directions:
Stir and combine ingredients together in a large pitcher or bowl.
Pour over ice and serve.
Get in the holiday spirit with these festive recipes!
The legal drinking age in Iowa is 21. Please drink responsibly.
