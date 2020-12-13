This season, make social distancing and safety a priority with some holiday date inspiration. Here are seven unique date ideas that still allow you to social distance this holiday.
- Have a gingerbread house competition
Put your architecture skills to the test with this date idea. You could either have a gingerbread house building competition or you could see how well you work together and build one together. This is a great date idea because once you’re done, you can eat them! If you do have a competition be sure to set some friendly wagers.
DIY decorations
This is a good idea for people not wanting to spend a lot of money on their holiday decor. Grab an ornament decorating kit or make some ornaments from scratch. This is a great way to personalize your tree and make the ornaments more meaningful. Paper snowflakes, Christmas chain links and painted pinecones painted with glitter are all good places to start with your crafts.
3. Christmas cocktails
If you’re 21 and up, you can have a competition to make your own Christmas cocktails. Try out new recipes and have fun with it. You could even do a blindfolded taste test of the cocktails and the other person could guess what’s in them. For those who are younger or don’t drink, an alternative to this idea is a hot chocolate tasting!
Have a hot chocolate tasting
There’s a few ways to turn this into a great date idea. You could taste test all different brands of hot chocolate to see what ones you like best or you could have some hot chocolate and test different toppings on it and see what toppings fit best. Either way, it’s a delicious way to snuggle up and enjoy some time together. Make it a little more festive with your fave holiday movie or music.
Have an ugly sweater fashion show
This date idea doesn’t have to be expensive. Go to your local thrift store and pick up the ugliest Christmas sweaters you can find. Then, go back home and have a fashion show for each other. Rate all the Christmas sweaters to see who had the worst one. Wear these to date idea six!
Take a drive to look at all the Christmas lights around your town
This is a great date idea for social distancing and not spending any money. You could rate what house decorations you like best and even plan for your house. Listen to some Christmas music on the drive and maybe even grab a treat while you drive around.
Have a Christmas card photo shoot
Why not send Christmas cards out with your significant other? Especially during a pandemic, it could be a fun way to get in the holiday spirit and to connect with loved ones. If you don’t love taking pictures, opt for just handwritten cards. To be extra creative, write your cards on disposable masks to commemorate 2020.
The pandemic shouldn’t stop you from having some fun dates with your significant other. These date ideas vary in degrees of social distancing so be sure to prioritize your health this season and celebrate safely.
