Iowa State has many different ways you can stay healthy and fit on campus. Whether it's going to a fitness class in State Gym or walking outside, there are a multitude of opportunities Iowa State has to offer.
Walk in Ada Hayden Park
Ada Hayden Park is a great way to get outside and soak up the sun while taking a walk around the lake. This park has beautiful scenery and can be a great place to hang out with friends and work on school work. You can walk through the park and bike around the trail to get as much exercise as needed. The terrain engages different muscles, giving you a full-body workout while enjoying the outdoors and scenery.
Take a fitness class through Iowa State Recreation Services
Taking a fitness class is an excellent option because it can be in person or from home. In addition to seeing others, the classes are free to Iowa State students, offered at different times throughout the week and have various styles of fitness to choose from. If you find a yoga class you love, you can go to the same one every week or keep trying new classes instead.
Join an intramural sports team
Joining a sports team can be a way to get outside with friends and be a great way to socialize with other people. While you are getting exercise, you also enjoy time with your friends and can make memories that last a lifetime. This option can hold you and a friend accountable by depending on each other being there and participating in different events at Iowa State.
Take a walk through Stuart Smith Park
Walking outside is another great option to get out and enjoy the spring weather. This park offers many opportunities that include picnic benches, a playground and different walking paths to see the beautiful scenery Ames has to offer. This park walks parallel with University Boulevard so you can see the beautiful trees and Jack Trice Stadium.
Walk through Ledges State Park for a beautiful view
Ledges State Park is located in Madrid, Iowa, and has a beautiful walking path. Ledges offers views of the canyon as well as the Des Moines River Valley. Whether you're hiking for the day with your dog or taking a study break, this is an excellent opportunity to get outside, enjoy the weather and burn some calories.
Take a trip with Outdoor Recreation Services, which provides affordable trips and a fun experience.
Outdoor Recreation offers various activities from horseback riding to kayaking. Outdoor Rec has everything you need to stay fit and healthy. This is a great way to meet and interact with new people and get out of your comfort zone and be adventurous. If you are an outdoorsy person, this is a great way to get outdoors and meet others.
Try new and healthy recipes with a friend
Being with friends always makes things better, and cooking with each other may be a great experience and create memories. Cooking with friends is a great way to try new foods you may end up loving or you may be able to change them to make them perfect to your liking. Eating healthy foods is great for your body and can lead to a more nutritious diet.
All of these options are a great way to get outside and create habits within health and wellness. Most of these options are free to Iowa State students, which gives the option of a healthy lifestyle to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.