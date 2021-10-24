Celebrate Halloween with these three seasonal drinks that are guaranteed to get you in the spooky spirit.
Nightmare on Lincoln Way Recipe
Nightmare on Lincoln Way is a spine-chilling, festive drink that adds a pop of color to your night. With tropical flavors and your favorite tequila, this drink is sure to be a new classic.
Ready in: Five minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 parts mango pineapple juice
- 1 1/2 parts tequila
- 1 part Blue Curacao
Optional:
- Garnish with salt around rim
Directions:
- Shake ingredients together.
- Pour into glass and serve.
Ominous Orchard Recipe
For a non-alcoholic fall favorite, try the Ominous Orchard. This sparkling caramel apple brew is the perfect autumn refreshment for all ages.
Ready in: Five minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 parts cinnamon apple cider
- 1 1/2 parts ginger ale
- 1/2 part caramel sauce
Optional:
- Garnish with caramel drizzle around rim
Directions:
- Stir ingredients together.
- Pour into glass and serve.
Twilight Twisted Elixir Recipe
The Twilight Twisted Elixir is a sweet blood-red cocktail. The gummy vampire teeth garnish is a whimsical crowd pleaser for any Halloween gathering.
Ready in: Five minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 parts peach vodka
- 3 parts cherry juice
- 1/2 part grenadine
Optional:
- Garnish with gummy vampire teeth
Directions:
- Shake ingredients together.
- Pour into glass and serve.
Have fun celebrating Halloween with these recipes!
The legal drinking age in Iowa is 21. Please drink responsibly.
