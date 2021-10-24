Celebrate Halloween with these three seasonal drinks that are guaranteed to get you in the spooky spirit.

Nightmare on Lincoln Way Recipe

nightmare on lincoln way

The Nightmare on Lincoln Way is the perfect drink for Halloween in Ames. 

Nightmare on Lincoln Way is a spine-chilling, festive drink that adds a pop of color to your night. With tropical flavors and your favorite tequila, this drink is sure to be a new classic.

Ready in: Five minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts mango pineapple juice
  • 1 1/2 parts tequila
  • 1 part Blue Curacao

Optional:

  • Garnish with salt around rim

Directions:

  • Shake ingredients together.
  • Pour into glass and serve.

Ominous Orchard Recipe

ominous orchard

The festive Ominous Orchard is good for drinkers and non-drinkers for both Halloween and autumn! 

For a non-alcoholic fall favorite, try the Ominous Orchard. This sparkling caramel apple brew is the perfect autumn refreshment for all ages.

Ready in: Five minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 parts cinnamon apple cider
  • 1 1/2 parts ginger ale
  • 1/2 part caramel sauce

Optional:

  • Garnish with caramel drizzle around rim

Directions:

  • Stir ingredients together.
  • Pour into glass and serve.

Twilight Twisted Elixir Recipe

twilight twisted elixir

The Twilight Twisted Elixir drink is a great accessory and party starter for all those planning on a vampire costume this year.

The Twilight Twisted Elixir is a sweet blood-red cocktail. The gummy vampire teeth garnish is a whimsical crowd pleaser for any Halloween gathering.

Ready in: Five minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts peach vodka
  • 3 parts cherry juice
  • 1/2 part grenadine

Optional:

  • Garnish with gummy vampire teeth

Directions:

  • Shake ingredients together.
  • Pour into glass and serve.

Have fun celebrating Halloween with these recipes!

The legal drinking age in Iowa is 21. Please drink responsibly.

