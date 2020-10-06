The leaves are changing, the wind is coming and the Halloween season is quickly approaching.
One of the most fun aspects of the holidays, and of Halloween specifically, is the decorating and activities that go along with it. However, sometimes decorating can get a little more pricey than one might expect.
Nowadays, it is not at all uncommon to head to Target or Walmart for some new seasonal decorations and leave spending well over your budget. Oftentimes, it can seem like skipping the decor is one of the only reasonable options.
However, it is absolutely possible to get your Halloween spirit on in a frugal manner. Though it may take a little more thought and effort, you can have your living space looking spooky on a budget in no time.
Use what you already have
One of the most obvious ways to make your dollar stretch this holiday season is to take items that you already own and customize them to your liking. If you have colored lights, change them to orange for a fun twist on a simple living room design piece. Light some candles to give any room a warmer, more cozy feel, and if you have a letter board or white board, come up with some fun Halloween sayings to make everybody who walks in know you are ready for the holidays.
Look where you would least expect
While many people head to Target, Hobby Lobby or Michaels for their latest fall decor needs, many of the prices at those stores can ramp up fast. One of the best places to look for Halloween decorations are dollar stores. Though you may not think they would have cute and aesthetically pleasing decorations to choose from, you can actually find some really great steals for incredibly cheap. Another great place to look is thrift stores. You can often find really great decor pieces, and one of the best things about thrift stores is the items you find there are things nobody else will have.
Use minimalism to your benefit
When decorating, people often feel as though they have to cover every wall and change the feeling of the entire space in order for the process to be worth it. However, it is important to remember that when decorating for the holidays, you don’t have to fill every empty space on the wall you find. Sometimes, finding a few staple decorations and placing them in a creative and unique way can give a space a new feeling without having to buy every pumpkin and ghost you can see.
Don’t be afraid to get “cheesy”
Sometimes when decorating, many want to stick to a certain “aesthetic” or “look.” However, for the holiday season, it is important to remember that a lot of the decorations you will find might look a little on the nose in terms of being Halloween-themed. But when it comes to decorating, don’t be afraid to hang up a ghost or spider from your wall. You can always mix and match decorations, getting a few more obvious decorations and mixing them in with more classic fall pieces. Creating your own style with decorating is one of the best aspects of the holidays.
The holidays are always such a fun and festive time, and money should never be a reason to miss out on any of the fun aspects that come with it.
While it may take a little more time and effort, there are always bargains to be found for every time of year.
