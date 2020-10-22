Merry and Christmas and CHEERS to the New Year
For the friend who loves to drink or party, bring the fun with these personalized koozies. They come in regular can sizes or tall ones to fit any can drink you can think of. Stuff with your choice of seltzer. This gift will be under $10.
Instead of subscribing to a wine of the month club, let your friend live out their mixologist fantasy with a cocktail shaker set. With a book of recipes and a few select spirits, if you feel creative, make them a signature cocktail recipe! This gift will be about $30.
For your hardest partying friend, consider a drinking game. Whether you opt for Giant Jenga or a classic beer pong set up, this gift you can spend anywhere from $15 to $35 on. Check out this card game if your friend has a competitive side. If you usually just play King’s Cup, opt for personalized playing cards.
Functional and fun gift ideas
- The Simple Modern insulated tumblers are quickly becoming the new rave. With a five-star rating on Amazon, these will cost prime members $22.99 and ship within two days. Noted for keeping drinks ice cold, they come in a variety of different colors and patterns.
- Although this doesn’t seem like the most glamorous gift, an electric kettle will make anybody's life so much more convenient. By plugging it in, the water will boil in as few as three minutes. This is great for your friends in the dorms or without a microwave, and can be used to make pasta, ramen, tea or hot chocolate. Add a few of their faves and you have a gift. $25 to $30.
- Personalized notebooks and planners are awesome gifts to give as 2020 comes to an end. Gift a planner, pens or personalized stickers to your type A friends to keep them sane (or the more relaxed friend to help them prioritize). Be extra cute and fill out important dates, birthdays and preplanned hangouts. Bullet journals are also something you can make yourself to be super personal. Websites like Etsy and RedBubble have super fun personalized options but T.J. Maxx never fails to have shelves full of stationery either.
Gag gifts to make anyone laugh
Of course your best friend is going to miss you over break, so why not put a picture of yourself on a pillow? This way you can still snuggle with the homie from miles away. This Etsy page lets you customize an image on a sequin pillow to give as a gift. $28 to $39.
Have you ever wanted to see your friend as a tortilla? Now is the time to buy the tortilla blanket. It’s all laughs until you hang out with your friend and they are actually using the blanket. $14.99.
A new mask is a totally functional and fun gift for the 2020 holiday season. The website RedBubble sells masks with unique and fun designs for any niche interest or hobby. Depending on the seller, price will vary, but these will usually be under $10.
A basket of surprises!
We all have that friend who loves coffee, so why not give them a basket of their favorite things — Starbucks cup and coffee. Whether you personalize it yourself or order it online, this idea is perfect for that special friend who is a coffee lover. $35. There are also a lot of options like these gift baskets available at T.J. Maxx, usually full of candy or chocolate. If your friends are foodies, they will definitely love this.
There is nothing better than planning a day with your best friend. This gift may be more timely, but is the most meaningful. Gather up a day of fun in a basket — movie, restaurant gift card, candy and you and your best friend’s favorite drink. Have a relaxing day with each other. Spending time together is a gift in and of itself that anyone will appreciate after social distancing.
Create your gift box online! You pick what you want and they create. Build a Box lets you choose the kind of box you want, what to go inside it and top it off with a personalized card. Face masks, popcorn, candles, whatever you want, you choose. The price revolves around what you want in the box.
Looking for the fashionista
In the winter, a beanie is essential. This present will be put in use the next day and it will never go out of style. PacSun has many different styles and colors that will look great on anyone!
Slippers are always a must when walking around the house. If these slippers look familiar, it’s because you have probably seen them on Instagram. Influencers have been obsessed with these and are often compared to Ugg's furry sandal. Luckily, these are a little cheaper, available on Amazon for $23.99.
Graphic tees are great closet staples and perfect to layer in colder months. These men's Walmart graphic tees can be for guys or girls, cost about $8 to $15 and have so much variety. You can find a shirt with their favorite Marvel character, 90’s rapper or TV show cast in short or long sleeve styles and a ton of different colors.
With seasonal sales and promotions these prices may fluctuate. If you plan to order from sites like Etsy or RedBubble, do so in advance so shipping and the holiday demand doesn't result in your gift arriving late. For your best friend, be sure to make their holiday special and reminiscent of your times together this year. There are plenty of gifts that can remind your bestie of your quarantine FaceTime calls and arguments over the Tiger King documentary, so good luck looking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.