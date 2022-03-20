Working in the kitchen should be fun. Stocking up on some new kitchen gadgets might help you try out new recipes and foods!
Trying to cut out unnecessary spending? Save a couple of bucks every day by making your coffee at home. This milk frother will give you the perfect foamy milk to top your cup of joe; it is compatible with every milk alternative as well. Not into the classic java brew? No problem, use this frother to make the perfect matcha latte. Easy to use and even easier to clean, this frother is a must purchase. Priced at $10.99, it comes in over 30 colors to match your kitchen aesthetic as well.
Browned avocados are one of the biggest kitchen pet peeves. Not only does the taste change, but they look gross. The Reusable Silicone Avocado Saver from Hive hugs nicely around the half of the avocado you do not use to maintain its freshness. The gadget is BPA-free and comes in recyclable packaging. It comes in two different sizes and costs $11.95 for two huggers.
College apartment kitchens are notorious for their lack of space. These collapsible strainers are perfect for those who have jam-packed cupboards. Great for straining pasta or washing fruits and veggies, these strainers are made from nontoxic and BPA-free materials for stress-free cooking. They are available on Amazon for only $19.99 for a pack of three.
While eggs are a breakfast staple, they may take a little extra time out of your busy morning. An egg boiler like this Dash cooker may save some time while making a delicious meal. The Dash 7-egg Everyday Egg Cooker can hard-boil, poach and make omelets in a matter of minutes. All you need to do is add some water and eggs, press a button and enjoy. Target sells the Dash cooker for $17.99.
Air Fryer
If you know, you know. Air fryers have taken the world by storm. The preferred cooking method by most, air fryers give meals a light, crispy texture and make it easier than ever to “set it and forget it.” There are multiple air fryers to choose from depending on what functions are preferred. This 8 in 1 air fryer grill can roast, bake, grill, broil and more. Priced at $179.99, it has the ability to heat up to 450 degrees instantly. A more basic option is this retro style ceramic air fryer priced at $32 on Amazon. It also heats up to 400 degrees in seconds.
Make baking less of a mess with a batter dispenser. Perfect for acing uniform pancakes, dispensing batter into muffin tins or even spreading pizza sauce, this dispenser has many uses around the kitchen. It holds up to 4 cups of liquid and is easy to clean. Amazon sells this gadget at $21.99.
Doing the dishes is nobody’s favorite chore, but these gloves might give some motivation to clear the kitchen sink after a big meal. These gloves aren’t like regular rubber gloves; they come with bristles great for stubborn messes. This all-in-one tool will save you money on sponges and various dish-cleaning tools. Simply soak your dishes, throw on the gloves and use your hands to scrub with your choice of dish soap. One pair costs $10.99 on Amazon and comes in a variety of colors.
A good blender is always nice, but one that travels with you is even better. The BlendJet is a portable blender that conveniently makes one serving everywhere you need. The BlendJet will have your drink ready in 20 seconds and is great for smoothies, protein shakes and sauces. The BlendJet is rechargeable through a USB-C cord and comes in 27 colors. The BlendJet costs $49.95 on the website.
Ideal for salad dressings, marinades or sauces, this gadget is a must for those who like to create their own flavorings. Mixing ingredients together is effortless thanks to the leak proof lid and watertight seal. Even better, any extra dressing can stay stored in the shaker and kept in the refrigerator. After use, throw it in the dishwasher to be cleaned and ready to go for next time. It is priced for $11.99 on Amazon. Here's an idea of a dressing to try making:
One part balsamic vinegar
Two parts olive oil
2 tablespoons dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
½ tablespoon minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Cheese Board with slicer
A good cheese platter is great for all occasions from parties to afternoon snacks. This cheese board blows all others out of the water with its built-in slicer. Prepare and display the cheese all in one place with this marble one from Crate & Barrel for $24.95.
