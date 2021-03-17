Little Debbie released Oatmeal Creme Pies in 1960. Since then, the snack has gained a reputation as a cheap and sweet staple in most gas stations and convenience stores.
Today, you can find them at your local corner store for usually under $1. Little Debbie also retails other cake-like snack products such as Zebra Cakes, Nutty Bars and Cloud Cakes.
Today, Little Debbie and Kellogg's cereal partnered to bring Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal to the shelves of Walmart. For $3.64, this breakfast cereal emulates the nostalgia associated with long car rides in the back seat of your parents' minivan.
This partnership may have been to celebrate Little Debbie’s 60th anniversary. The cereal became available in December 2020.
The cereal does not taste like the original oatmeal cookie. However, it’s an enjoyable breakfast cereal. Like most cereals, it’s incredibly sweet.
The cereal itself is a corn pop-like texture in small donut shapes. The feeling is crispy and the milk in your cereal won’t make the consistency soggy. There’s a frosting-like coating over the puffs that has a syrup-like taste, similar to the molasses in the original cookie.
Although the cereal was very good, it doesn’t taste similar to the product it’s supposed to imitate. The rating of this product is a 7/10.
